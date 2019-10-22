The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last year. New York's attorney general is accusing Exxon Mobil of lying to investors about how profitable the company will remain as governments impose stricter regulations to combat global warming. The lawsuit is set to go to trial Tuesday. | AP

Business

Companies slow to disclose financial costs of climate change: report

Reuters

NEW YORK – U.S. and European companies in polluting industries rarely disclose the financial risks they face related to climate change even though a global task force called on them to do so two years ago, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Monday.

The analysis of the public filings of 28 building materials, oil and gas and utility companies comes after the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures in 2017 recommended voluntary disclosure by companies of the financial impact of climate change.

The FSB coordinates financial rules for G20 countries.

Though 80 percent of the companies in the Moody’s sample said climate change was affecting strategic decisions, just two of the 28 linked their climate projections with an effect on cash flows and balance sheets, the report said.

Those companies were a European utility and U.S. oil and gas company, the report said without giving names. Companies the credit ratings service used in its analysis have a combined $877 billion of debt. They included Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Duke Energy Corp. and Eletricite de France SA, among others.

“Although companies have made some progress in the level of disclosure they provide, standardized and consistent quantification of the financial impact from climate risks is still in a nascent stage,” Vincent Allilaire, one of the authors of the report, said in a statement.

While climate-related disclosures overall are up, the quality and depth of reporting varies widely, Moody’s said.

Many investors have called on companies to provide better information on how climate change could impact their businesses amid concerns that assets are being mispriced because the risk is not being factored in.

Nevertheless, Moody’s characterized the widespread adoption of climate-related financial disclosures as “slow and gradual.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, in March. Shares of Boeing tumbled again Monday over its handling of the 737 Max crisis after U.S. aviation regulators criticized it for withholding key documents for months. Both UBS and Credit Suisse downgraded the company following Friday's statement by the Federal Aviation Administration that called Boeing's handling of the documents "disappointing."
Boeing may face billions more in losses as 737 Max crisis deepens: analysts
Boeing Co. may have to book billions of dollars in additional charges related to its grounded 737 Max jets, brokerages said on Monday, following reports that call into question the timing of the ai...
Michael O'Malley, Cuyahoga County prosecutor, briefs the press after an opioid trial in Cleveland Monday. Three leading drug distributors and an Israeli drugmaker blamed for a deadly U.S. opioid epidemic settled with plaintiffs Monday just hours before they were to go on trial, a federal judge announced.
Companies reach $260 million deal to settle opioids lawsuit
The nation's three biggest drug distributors and a major drugmaker reached a $260 million settlement with two Ohio counties Monday over the deadly havoc wreaked by opioids, striking a deal just hou...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington Thursday. With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world. Facebook said Monday it will also label state-controlled media as such, label fact -checks more clearly and invest $2 million in media literacy projects.
Russian accounts targeted U.S. voters on Instagram ahead of 2020 election: Facebook
A network of Instagram accounts operated from Russia has targeted Americans with divisive political messages ahead of next year's presidential election and posed as local people in U.S. states incl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last year. New York's attorney general is accusing Exxon Mobil of lying to investors about how profitable the company will remain as governments impose stricter regulations to combat global warming. The lawsuit is set to go to trial Tuesday. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,