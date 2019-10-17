People who oppose Brexit protest across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday. | AP

World / Politics

EU and U.K. tout agreement to put Brexit within Boris Johnson's grasp

Bloomberg, Reuters

BRUSSELS/LONDON/DUBLIN – Negotiators from the U.K. reached an agreement with officials in Brussels Thursday that could pave the way for Britain to finally break its 46-year-old ties to the European Union this month.

The withdrawal agreement was completed just in time for EU leaders to assess it when they gather for summit talks in the Belgian capital later in the day. The deal then needs to win the backing of the U.K. Parliament on Saturday.

That’s the final, treacherous hurdle for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clear before he can complete his ambition of leading Britain out of the EU. Hanging over is the prospect of a veto from the Democratic Unionist Party, the Northern Irish group he needs to get the deal approved.

Pull it off, and Johnson will draw a line under three years of political turmoil since the U.K. voted to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc. That journey has strained its relationship with historic allies, soured the political debate at home, and tested the patience of voters.

Negotiators in Brussels and London this week have gone from optimism to dismay and back again, with the pound twitching at every murmur. Now, at last, all those predictions about the costs or benefits of Brexit may be put to the test.

At the very least, businesses and travelers will be spared the inevitable disruption that would have been triggered by Britain crashing out of the bloc without a deal. For both sides, the agreement is a chance to move their political agendas on and to start focusing on their future trading relationship.

But first there’s the task of securing the backing of the House of Commons, where Johnson has no majority and has lost a string of crucial votes since taking office in July.

The man who became the face of Brexit during the 2016 referendum campaign needs to convince the DUP that he is not selling them out and to persuade Brexit true-believers that this is a real separation rather than a pointless fudge.

A DUP spokesman said Thursday its position on Brexit had not changed and it could not support the deal being proposed by Johnson and the European Union.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Two pages of a darknet child pornography site seized by authorities
Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide
Law enforcement officials said on Wednesday they had arrested hundreds of people worldwide after knocking out a South Korea-based dark web child pornography site that sold videos for digital cas...
Image Not Available
Johnson's Brexit deal to face legal challenge on grounds of violating tax law
A legal challenge will be brought against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's possible Brexit deal on the grounds that it contravenes domestic tax law, lawyer Jolyon Maugham said on Wednesday. ...
Elevated tracks on the Nairobi-Naivasha line let animals pass in Nairobi National Park.
Kenya opens $1.5 billion Chinese-built railway linking Rift Valley town and Nairobi
Kenya opened a $1.5 billion Chinese-built railway line linking Nairobi to Naivasha on Wednesday, despite delays in building an industrial park in the Rift Valley town to encourage freight. The e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People who oppose Brexit protest across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday. | AP

, , ,