South Korean visitors to Japan plunge nearly 60% in September

The number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunged nearly 60 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 48.0 percent tumble in August, amid frayed ties over wartime history and trade policy, government data showed Wednesday.

The estimated number of South Korean tourists fell 58.1 percent to 201,200 in the reporting month, the Japan Tourism Agency said. However, the overall number of foreign visitors rose 5.2 percent to 2,272,900, led by a 25.5 percent increase in Chinese tourists to 819,100.

The Japanese government aims to attract 40 million tourists from overseas next year, when the country hosts the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. But the goal has been overshadowed by the deteriorating Tokyo-Seoul relations, which have prompted some airlines to suspend services connecting the two countries.

By country and region, Taiwan came second in the China-topped list with 376,200, up 14.3 percent, followed by South Korea and then Hong Kong with 155,900, up 23.6 percent.

In September last year, the number of overall foreign visitors marked the first year-on-year decrease since 2013, affected by a major earthquake on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido and a powerful typhoon that temporarily shut down Kansai International Airport in Osaka.