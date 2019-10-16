Protesters hold placards reading 'No Abe!' during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August. | BLOOMBERG

National

South Korean visitors to Japan plunge nearly 60% in September

Kyodo

The number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunged nearly 60 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 48.0 percent tumble in August, amid frayed ties over wartime history and trade policy, government data showed Wednesday.

The estimated number of South Korean tourists fell 58.1 percent to 201,200 in the reporting month, the Japan Tourism Agency said. However, the overall number of foreign visitors rose 5.2 percent to 2,272,900, led by a 25.5 percent increase in Chinese tourists to 819,100.

The Japanese government aims to attract 40 million tourists from overseas next year, when the country hosts the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. But the goal has been overshadowed by the deteriorating Tokyo-Seoul relations, which have prompted some airlines to suspend services connecting the two countries.

By country and region, Taiwan came second in the China-topped list with 376,200, up 14.3 percent, followed by South Korea and then Hong Kong with 155,900, up 23.6 percent.

In September last year, the number of overall foreign visitors marked the first year-on-year decrease since 2013, affected by a major earthquake on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido and a powerful typhoon that temporarily shut down Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Staff check a shinkansen train car in Nagano on Wednesday after the train was flooded when a nearby river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.
JR East may scrap ¥30 billion worth of shinkansen cars flooded in Typhoon Hagibis
East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, may be forced to scrap all of the 120 cars of its Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services that were damaged in flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis, which ravage...
Image Not Available
Fukushima hot spring resort opens to typhoon victims for free
The Dake Onsen resort in Fukushima Prefecture has opened its hot spring baths to people hit by Typhoon Hagibis free of charge. On Wednesday, Fukushima residents affected by the 19th typh...
The kanji characters for "water" and "food" are seen written into the muddy ground on Tuesday in the town of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, after a nearby river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.
Regions hit by deadly Typhoon Hagibis struggle with recovery efforts
Areas devastated by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano Prefecture and the Tohoku region are struggling to respond after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades caused record-breaking rainfall, mas...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters hold placards reading 'No Abe!' during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August. | BLOOMBERG

, ,