China highway overpass collapses, traps cars underneath

BEIJING – A highway bridge collapsed in Jiangsu province in eastern China on Thursday, state media said, trapping cars underneath in the rubble.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) in Wuxi city, about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Shanghai, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

State-run People’s Daily said in a tweet that rescue and investigation work was underway, and local newspaper the Yangzi Evening News said at least 10 ambulances were seen racing to the scene.

Photos tweeted by People’s Daily showed at least two cars completely crushed under a large section of the collapsed bridge, below a truck that had been driving over the bridge.

Dramatic videos posted on social media showed the section of the bridge swaying then crashing onto the road and vehicles underneath.

Other images showed crushed cars, with only their front sections or headlights visible under a huge block of gray concrete.

One clip posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform showed the moment the bridge fell — narrowly avoiding a small three-wheel car, whose driver was seen leaping out and running away.

CCTV said three cars were trapped, including one parked car that was empty, while local authorities believed the bridge might have collapsed due to a heavily overloaded truck.

Construction and road accidents are not uncommon in China.

In February 2018, at least eight people died in downtown Foshan, Guangdong province, when a water leak inside a subway station construction site caused a major road to cave in.

