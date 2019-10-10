A riot police officer shines a light at protesters outside the Ma On Shan police station in Hong Kong during a demonstration in support of activist Edward Leung, who was jailed for taking part in the 2016 Mongkok riots, during an appeals hearing on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Apple pulls police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests after facing Beijing's ire

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple Inc. on Wednesday removed an app that protesters in Hong Kong have used to track police movements from its app store, saying it violated rules because it was used to ambush police.

The U.S. tech giant had come under fire from China over the app, with the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper calling the app “poisonous” and decrying what it said was Apple’s complicity in helping the Hong Kong protesters.

Apple had only just last week approved the HKmap.live app, which crowdsources the locations of both police and protesters, after rejecting it earlier this month.

Apple said in a statement that it had begun an immediate investigation after “many concerned customers in Hong Kong” contacted the company about the app and Apple found it had endangered law enforcement and residents.

“The app displays police locations and we have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement,” the statement said.

Apple did not comment beyond its statement. The company also removed BackupHK, a separate app that served as mirror of the main HKlive.map app. Hong Kong police had no immediate comment.

On a Twitter an account believed to be owned by the HKlive.map app’s developer said it disagreed with Apple’s decision and there was no evidence to support the Hong Kong police’s claims that the app had been used in ambushes.

The app consolidated content from public posts on social networks and that moderators would delete content that solicited criminal activity and would ban repeated attempts to post such content in the app, it said.

“The majority of user review(s) in App Store … suggest HKmap IMPROVED public safety, not the opposite,” it added.

In a separate move, Apple also removed the Quartz news app from its App Store in China because Chinese authorities said the app violated local laws.

Quartz Chief Exeuctive Zach Seward told technology publication The Verge in a statement: “We abhor this kind of government censorship of the internet, and have great coverage of how to get around such bans around the world.”

The HKlive.map app was removed from Apple’s app store globally but continued to work for users who had previously downloaded it in Hong Kong, Reuters found. A web version was also still viewable on iPhones.

On Tuesday, the People’s Daily said Apple did not have a sense of right and wrong, and ignored the truth. Making the app available on Apple’s Hong Kong App Store at this time was “opening the door” to violent protesters in the former British colony, the newspaper wrote.

Under Apple’s rules and policies, apps that meet its standards to appear in the App Store have sometimes been removed after their release if they were found to facilitate illegal activity or threaten public safety.

In 2011, Apple modified its app store to remove apps that listed locations for drunken driving checkpoints not previously published by law enforcement officials.

Word of the HKmap.live app’s removal spread quickly in Hong Kong.

“Does the entire world have to suck up to the garbage Communist Party?” one commentator called Yip Lou Jie said in an online forum, LIHKG, which is used by protesters in Hong Kong.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A reconstruction of the skull of the large meat-eating dinosaur Siamraptor suwati based on fossils unearthed in Thailand is seen in this image released Wednesday. Elements were scaled to fit in with the fossil holotype, the posterior part of the mandible.
Fossils of 'shark-toothed' carnivorous dinosaur dating back 115 million years found in Thailand
Fossils of a large carnivorous dinosaur that was a top predator about 115 million years ago have been unearthed in Thailand — a brute that was among the early members of an impressive group of fles...
A book on the governance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and booklets promoting Xinjiang are displayed during a news conference by the chairman of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Shohrat Zakir, at the State Council Information Office in Beijing in July.
U.S. bars Chinese officials over crackdown on Xinjiang Uighurs and other Muslim minorities
The Trump administration Tuesday slapped travel bans on Chinese officials involved in a massive crackdown on Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in its west. The State Department said it would n...
An organizer of an underground network of volunteer Hong Kong medics who are treating injured protesters shows an X-ray image on her mobile phone Monday that revealed a fracture above the left wrist of a protester in Hong Kong. The 22-year-old protester, too scared to seek treatment in government hospitals, reached out to the network using an encrypted messaging app and said he'd been struck by a baton on his arm.
Hong Kong's undercover medics reveal hidden toll of protests as wounded avoid state-run hospitals...
As riot police fought anti-government demonstrators on the streets of Hong Kong over the weekend, two photos popped into the encrypted inbox of a group of volunteer medics who call themselves the "...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A riot police officer shines a light at protesters outside the Ma On Shan police station in Hong Kong during a demonstration in support of activist Edward Leung, who was jailed for taking part in the 2016 Mongkok riots, during an appeals hearing on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,