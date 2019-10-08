National / Politics

Japan lodges protest with North Korea over boat collision as Abe vows to prevent illegal fishing in EEZ

Kyodo

Japan has lodged a protest with North Korea after one of its fishing boats collided with a Japanese patrol vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

“We have protested to North Korea” via the embassy in Beijing, Abe said at a Diet session, adding Japan will take “resolute” action to prevent illegal fishing by foreign ships in its EEZ.

The protest was made on Monday after the fishing boat defied repeated orders from the Fisheries Agency’s vessel to leave the EEZ, a Foreign Ministry official said.

The collision took place early Monday some 350 kilometers northwest of Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. The location is near an area in the sea called Yamatotai, known as fertile waters for squid and other types of fish.

Japanese authorities suspected the North Korean boat had been engaged in illegal fishing but that was not confirmed, Abe said.

All crew members of the boat were rescued after being tossed into the sea, according to the agency and the Japan Coast Guard. They clung onto life boats while their fishing vessel sank. They later left on a different North Korean ship without being detained.

The 1,300-ton patrol ship Okuni returned to the port of Niigata on Tuesday with no apparent damage. The coast guard plans to further investigate the collision.

In the Diet, ruling and opposition party lawmakers have raised questions about the Japanese authorities’ handling of the incident, especially in light of the crew not being detained.

The EEZ is subject to international law on the high seas. Consequently, the coast guard was not allowed to board the North Korean boat, according to the coast guard.

The Fisheries Agency has been stepping up surveillance around Yamatotai.

It follows an increase in illegal fishing in recent years, with North Korean and Chinese boats spotted from June through December, the peak season for squid. The rise has alarmed Japanese fishermen.

“Japanese fishermen who catch squid in the area are very worried,” an industry representative told a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The collision came days after North Korea test-fired what it called a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile into Japan’s EEZ.

Abe has denounced the launch as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, yet said he is still seeking a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “without preconditions” to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A statue symbolizing "comfort women" at the Aichi Triennale art festival in Nagoya is seen on Aug. 3. After a two-month shutdown, the exhibit reopened Tuesday.
Controversial art exhibition featuring 'comfort woman' statue reopens in Nagoya
An art exhibition that sparked controversy for featuring a statue symbolizing "comfort women" reopened Tuesday in Nagoya, with organizers placing tighter security and limiting the number of visi...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands following a news conference on Aug. 25 at the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, announcing that the U.S. and Japan had agreed in principle on a new trade agreement.
Trump wishes Abe 'a very happy birthday' — on day of Putin's birth
U.S. President Donald Trump wished Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his golf buddy and close ally, a "very happy birthday" on Monday, at the start of a formal signing ceremony for his country's recently ...
A manhole cover featuring Hiyoko-chan, the mascot of Chicken Ramen brand instant noodles, is seen in front of the Cupnoodles Museum Osaka Ikeda, in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture.
At the birthplace of instant noodles, Chicken Ramen mascot Hiyoko-chan is immortalized on manhole...
The city of Ikeda in Osaka Prefecture, known as the birthplace of instant noodles, has started using manhole covers featuring Hiyoko-chan, the mascot of Chicken Ramen brand instant noodles, in fron...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a Diet session on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , ,