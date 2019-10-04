World / Politics

After weeks of ducking the question, Canada Tory leader Andrew Scheer admits he is 'pro-life'

AFP-JIJI

TORONTO – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s main rival in Canada’s upcoming national elections, Andrew Scheer, said Thursday he is “pro-life” after weeks of ducking questions on his abortion stance.

The Conservative leader, who is a devout Catholic and married with five children, has said since the start of the campaign that if elected he would shoot down any attempts to legislate a ban on abortion.

But he equivocated when pressed publicly for his personal views on the issue, including when it repeatedly came up in a debate with Trudeau and other party leaders Wednesday evening.

“Personally, I’m pro-life,” he finally told reporters at a campaign stop in eastern Canada.

On Wednesday in response to pointed questions from Trudeau — who has cast himself as a champion of women’s rights — Scheer kept falling back on a rehearsed line: “I won’t reopen this divisive debate.”

Pundits said Scheer’s stubborn refusal to give a clear answer was hampering his campaign. “Hard night for Scheer,” shouted a headline in the Journal de Montreal.

The Liberals and Conservatives are neck and neck in the race to the October 21 ballot. But it is largely attributable to the Liberals losing support to leftist parties, while Tory support has remained stagnant.

Canada legalized abortions in 1969 but they only became widely available after the Supreme Court in 1988 struck down all restrictions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters as Kurt Volker, U.S. President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, is interviewed in nearby offices by staff for three House of Representatives committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday.
Diplomat at center of Trump inquiry says he warned Ukraine to steer clear of U.S. political storm
The former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine told lawmakers Thursday that he wasn't personally involved in President Donald Trump's effort to have that country's leaders investigate Joe Biden's family ...
People in need of food call out for a sack of rice during a federal government distribution of food and school supplies to some residents of Cite Soleil, in Port-au-Prince Thursday. The daily struggles of Haitians have only become more acute as recent anti-government protests and roadblocks force the closure of businesses, sometimes permanently, as people lose jobs and dwindling incomes fall behind a spike in prices.
Deadly protests squeeze Haitians as economy flails
Marcel Cineus scanned the crowd for hints of a potential customer as people bustled past his wooden stall filled with hundreds of textbooks in the hills of Port-au-Prince. School was supposed to...
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a transport strike against the economic policies of the government of Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno regarding the agreement signed on March with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Quito on Thursday. The Ecuadorean government confirmed possible labor and tax reforms as established in the agreement, Economy Minister Richard Martinez stated a day after announcing the elimination of fuel subsidies.
Ecuador declares state of emergency as violent fuel protests block roads
Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency on Thursday as protests broke out nationwide over the end of decades-old fuel subsidies as part of a $2 billion government fiscal ref...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is seen following his morning announcement at a volunteer fire department in Upper Kingsclear, New Brunswick, Thursday. | JONATHAN HAYWARD / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the French debate for the 2019 federal election, the "Face-a-Face 2019" presented in the TVA studios, in Montreal, Quebec, Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,