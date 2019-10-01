Some 36.3 percent of women with mental illnesses said that they had suffered from sexual harassment, assault, bullying and abuse of power at work by superiors. | GETTY IMAGES

National

In survey of working women in Japan with mental health issues, a third blame harassment at work

Kyodo

More than a third of female workers certified as having mental health issues cited some form of harassment as the main cause, a government survey showed Tuesday.

Some 36.3 percent of women with mental illnesses said that they had suffered from sexual harassment, assault, bullying and abuse of power at work by superiors, according to a survey in a white paper on measures to prevent death from overwork.

About 22 percent of female workers diagnosed with mental disorders said they experienced or observed a traumatic accident or disaster.

The survey also found about 23.1 percent of male workers with mental health issues cited “a change in their job role or workload” as the main cause, while 15.9 percent attributed the problem to assault, bullying and abuse of power.

The survey covered approximately 3,000 people certified as having a mental illness from January 2010 through March 2017, of which women accounted for 31.4 percent.

Among women, those in their 30s comprised the largest group, at 29.5 percent, followed by those in their 20s, at 28.3 percent. Cases involving men were also most numerous among workers in their 30s, at 31 percent, and those in their 40s, at 29.2 percent.

The survey, meanwhile, showed that the number of instances of mental illness and suicide as a result of overwork was the highest among office workers, at 41 cases, followed by salespeople, at 38 cases, and drivers, at 35.

The survey also analyzed working conditions in the construction and media sectors, both notable for their long working hours, between January 2010 and March 2015.

There were 59 cases of mental illness among construction site supervisors. Of those, 30 killed themselves or attempted to do so.

Of suicides among those working in the media, all involved people in their 20s.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yudai Funato
Stepfather admits to fatal abuse of 5-year-old Yua Funato in high-profile Tokyo case
The stepfather of 5-year-old Yua Funato admitted to assault and neglect leading to her death last year during the first hearing in the case at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Yudai F...
A police officer stands near a house in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, where the body of a young girl was found on Tuesday.
Body of toddler found at home near Tokyo after father admits strangling her
The body of a young girl was found at a residence in Chiba Prefecture in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after her father reported to police he had strangled her, investigators said. ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves after a group photograph with his new Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Official in Tokyo in September.
Abe rolls the dice on his political legacy with tax hike
Shinzo Abe will almost certainly become the nation's longest-serving prime minister next month. Whether he will be remembered as a success could well hinge on how the economy weathers the consum...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Some 36.3 percent of women with mental illnesses said that they had suffered from sexual harassment, assault, bullying and abuse of power at work by superiors. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , , ,