Asia Pacific

Fire on oil tankers at SouthKorean port injures 10 sailors, dock workers

Reuters

SEOUL/OSLO – A fire that spread across two oil tankers in a South Korean port injured 10 people on Saturday, coast guard and fire officials said, adding the blaze has largely been put out.

An explosion occurred on the Stolt Groenland, a 25,000-ton, Cayman Island-flagged oil tanker, at the southern port of Ulsan at around 10:50 a.m., a coast guard official said.

There were 25 sailors aboard, including Russians and Filipinos.

The fire spread to another oil tanker docked nearby, the 9,000-ton South Korean-flagged Bow Dalian, which had 21 aboard, he said.

All of the sailors on both ships were rescued, but 10 people, most of whom were workers at the terminal, have been wounded so far, a fire official said. Nine of them were South Korean, including one in a critical condition, and the other was from India.

“The fire has largely been put out but we are checking inside the vessels if there are any flames left or smoke coming out,” the first official said.

Any impact on the terminal’s output or the surrounding environment appears minimal for now as the ships were at the port for repair, he added.

South Korean coast guard officials are investigating the cause of the incident, officials said.

Stolt Tankers, a unit of Oslo-listed Stolt-Nielsen, which owns the first ship, expressed concern about the incident.

“The safety of all people on site and the protection of the environment is paramount to the company’s operations,” it said in a statement.

Norway’s Odfjell, which owns the other vessel, Bow Dalian, said the ship had been towed to safety and its crew accounted for.

“One of our crew members is undergoing treatment for light injuries stemming from the fire,” an Odfjell spokeswoman said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Visitors take photographs of an installation depicting a heart-shaped Chinese national flag with their smartphones in Shanghai on Friday. Communist-ruled China will mark its 70th anniversary on Tuesday.
In U.N. speech Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, trumpets nation's accomplishments ahead of its 70th...
Four days before its communist government's 70th birthday, China on Friday condemned protectionism and unilateralism as "major threats," took not-entirely-subtle shots at U.S. economic policies ...
Women and a girl sit in front of their tent at a temporary shelter in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, nearly year after a magnitude 7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami razed swaths of the coastal Indonesian city.
Year after quake and tsunami, Indonesians struggle
Tens of thousands of Indonesians are struggling to rebuild their lives a year after a powerful earthquake and tsunami caused widespread devastation, with many still homeless and schools unable to r...
Hong Kong democratic activists Joshua Wong right and Agnes Chow speak to the media on Saturday.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to run for office: 'If they disqualify me ... they will pay the pr...
Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong announced plans Saturday to run for election and warned that any attempt to disqualify him will only spur more support for monthslong pro-democracy protests...

, , , ,