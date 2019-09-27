National

Japanese government to study whether to introduce joint custody of children after divorce

Kyodo

The Justice Ministry said Friday it will launch a study by the end of this year on whether to introduce a system to allow for joint custody of children after their parents divorce.

A new panel at the ministry will attempt to resolve major issues regarding the system to allow both a father and mother to share custody, as views in favor of such a system have been growing. But there has also been firm opposition to the change, with some people expressing concern that it could adversely affect children if their parents are at odds.

The panel will comprise both scholars and officials from the Justice Ministry and the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The body plans to spend more than a year compiling a report as it will take up not only the issue of parental custody but also various subjects related to nurturing children after their parents get divorced.

