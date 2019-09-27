Japan and EU vow infrastructure cooperation in counter to China

Japan and the European Union signed on Friday a deal to jointly promote quality infrastructure in Eastern Europe and Africa in a veiled counter to China’s expanding global ambitions through its Belt and Road infrastructure project.

In the document inked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the two sides pledged to fully take into account “partners’ needs and demands and paying utmost attention to their fiscal capacity and debt-sustainability” when investing in transport, energy, and digital and data infrastructure.

With Chinese-financed, opaque infrastructure development leaving some central Asian and Balkan countries with heavy debt, critics say President Xi Jinping’s signature project is intended to draw countries deeper into Beijing’s economic orbit.

“Japan and the EU endeavor to ensure synergies and complementarity between their respective cooperation on connectivity and quality infrastructure with partner third countries and coordinate action, notably in the regions of the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Indo-Pacific, as well as in Africa,” the document said.

Japan and the 28-member union intend to ensure “transparent procurement practices,” as well as “free, open, rules-based, fair, non-discriminatory and predictable regional and international trade and investment,” it said.

Abe was visiting Brussels for talks with Juncker, an outgoing commission president who is set to be succeeded by Ursula von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, on Nov. 1.

The Japanese leader arrived in the Belgian capital Thursday evening after attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York.