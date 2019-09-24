World

Strong earthquake strikes off Puerto Rico, USGS reports

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – A strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Puerto Rico late Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, although no casualties or damage were reported.

The quake struck 62 kilometers northwest of San Antonio at 11:23 pm local time. at a depth of 10 km, the agency said.

San Antonio is home to Rafael Hernandez Airport, a key air link to the mainland United States.

In 2010, nearby Haiti was struck by a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 250,000 people and crippled the nation’s infrastructure.

