Japan's Seven & I to scrap 7pay smartphone payment service after users hacked

Japanese retail giant Seven & I Holdings Co. is set to terminate its 7pay smartphone-based cashless payment service at the end of September, following a series of security breach cases that hit the service introduced only recently, it was learned Thursday.

Seven & I officials, including Vice President Katsuhiro Goto, will announce the decision at a news conference in Tokyo later in the day, the sources said.

The 7pay service, launched on July 1, allows shoppers to pay for goods they buy at Seven-Eleven Japan Co. convenience stores and outlets of other Seven & I group companies via their smartphones.

But numerous cases of unauthorized access have hit the service, with 807 users affected and related financial damage reaching some ¥38.6 million as of Monday.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. President Fumihiko Nagamatsu uses the 7pay smartphone payment service at a convenience store in central Tokyo on July 1. | KYODO

