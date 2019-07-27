Japanese official says trade deal with U.S. envisaged by September uncertain

It remains uncertain whether Japan and the U.S. can reach a bilateral trade deal before a possible summit between their leaders in late September, a Japanese negotiator said following a three-day working-level session in Washington that ended Friday.

Asked at a news conference whether such an early deal is possible, Kazuhisa Shibuya, a senior policy coordinator at the Cabinet Secretariat, said he wasn’t sure.

He underscored the need for the two sides to work on producing results that will be able to gain support in both countries.

The two governments had agreed to craft a trade deal that could be implemented as soon as possible after the House of Councilors’ election, which was held last Sunday

The latest working-level session helped “make points (in dispute) very clear” ahead of ministerial-level talks that will be held in the U.S. capital early next month, the Japanese official said.

The two governments are still apart over tariffs on agricultural and automotive items.