National

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano dies at 72

Reuters, AP

VIENNA - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano has died at the age of 72, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday in a note to member states.

“The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano,” the IAEA secretariat said in the note.

Diplomats on Wednesday had said Amano, a longtime Japanese diplomat who was reappointed in 2017 to a third four-year term in charge of the IAEA, would step down in March of next year because of an unspecified illness that has visibly weakened him over the past year.

The IAEA’s responsibilities include policing the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities under Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers, which the United States quit last year.

His departure raises the question of what future course the agency will take, though few expect its handling of Iran and other sensitive issues to change significantly.

Amano has frequently emphasized that his agency’s work is technical rather than political, a reaction to the tenure of his predecessor Mohamed ElBaradei, who together with the IAEA was awarded the 2005 Nobel Peace Prize and clashed with U.S. officials over Iran.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto (right) poses early Monday in Tokyo with Eiko Kimura, one of the new party's two candidates to emerge victorious in Sunday's Upper House election.
Reiwa Shinsengumi makes splash in Japanese election debut, giving voice to people with disabilities
A new anti-establishment group led by actor-turned-politician Taro Yamamoto made a surprisingly strong showing in the Upper House election Sunday, reflecting a sense of stagnation and growing pu...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono and visiting U.S. national security adviser John Bolton shake hands prior to their meeting in Tokyo on Monday.
John Bolton meets key officials in Tokyo amid U.S. push to build multinational force for policing...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton met with key diplomatic and security officials in Tokyo on Monday amid Washington's push to build a multinational force to safeguard commercial shipping i...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, holds a news conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday following Sunday's Upper House election.
Abe vows to push forward constitutional change despite failure of pro-revision forces to win Uppe...
Despite a failure by his ruling coalition and its allies to maintain a critical two-thirds majority in the Upper House, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he remains eager to revise the nation's...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano poses ahead of a meeting of IAEA Board of Governors at the agency's headquarters in Vienna last fall. Amano will step down in March for health reasons, diplomatic sources said Wednesday, as the agency navigates verification of the increasingly fragile Iran nuclear deal. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,