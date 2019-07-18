Army veterans, who recently served as soldiers in war zones, show bullets found in what used to be a battlefield of Waterloo as part of archaeological research campaign called "Waterloo Uncovered," which aims to explore the battlefield of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

Cannonball highlights how close Napoleon came to victory at Waterloo

Reuters

WATERLOO, BELGIUM - A cannonball discovered this week by archaeologists provides a further indication of how close Napoleon Bonaparte came to winning the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

The 3 kg (6-pound), rusty cannonball was found on Monday near the site of a field hospital about 600 meters behind Anglo-Allied lines on the battlefield in Belgium.

Tony Pollard, the head archaeologist at the site, told Reuters Television he believed it was fired by the French army, another sign of how near Napoleon’s troops came to victory in the battle described by the Duke of Wellington as a close-run thing.

“It represents the point at which Napoleon came closest to winning the battle of Waterloo, so it’s an amazing discovery,” said Pollard, director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow.

He is also leader of a team from U.K. charity Waterloo Uncovered that carries out periodic excavations at the site.

The team found the cannonball while excavating the site of a field hospital, where they found unexpected evidence of heavy fighting in the area and some human remains from amputations.

The discovery of two lower leg bones confirmed the site was used as a hospital in the battle to treat about 6,000 soldiers during the battle, Pollard said, adding the treatment included hundreds of amputations.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died at the battle of Waterloo, which saw Bonaparte’s French army go up against British, Belgian, Dutch, German and Prussian troops.

Bonaparte abdicated as emperor of France a few days after the French defeat at Waterloo and was exiled to the South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where he died in 1821.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles lie on the ground in front of the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters in Washington as protesters demonstrate against the FDA's opioid prescription drug approval practices in April.
Number of U.S. overdose deaths appears to be falling
U.S. overdose deaths last year likely fell for the first time in nearly three decades, preliminary statistics suggest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday posted the prov...
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson addresses the final Conservative Party leadership election hustings in London Wednesday. The battle to become Britain's next prime minister entered the home stretch on Wednesday with both candidates hardening their positions on Brexit, putting the future government on a collision course with Brussels.
No-deal Brexit looms as race for new British prime minister wraps up
The battle to become Britain's next prime minister enters the home stretch on Wednesday with both candidates hardening their positions on Brexit, putting the future government on a collision course...
Ukrainian sailors talk to their lawyers through the bars of a cage in a courtroom in Moscow Wednesday. Officials in Russia and Ukraine have indicated that the two countries are gearing up for a major prisoner swap.
Russia extends Ukraine sailors' detention amid prisoner swap talks
A Russian court on Wednesday prolonged the detention of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured last year near Crimea, in the midst of sensitive prisoner-swap talks between the two ex-Soviet neighbours. M...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Army veterans, who recently served as soldiers in war zones, show bullets found in what used to be a battlefield of Waterloo as part of archaeological research campaign called "Waterloo Uncovered," which aims to explore the battlefield of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , ,