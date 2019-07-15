Migrants arriving from Guatemala disembark in June from a raft in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. Guatemala's presidency said Sunday a meeting between Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and U.S. President Donald Trump would be rescheduled due to legal appeals aimed at preventing Morales from acceding to Trump's requests for migrants to remain in Guatemala while they apply for U.S. asylum instead of waiting at the Mexico-U.S. border. | AP

Guatemala scrubs Trump summit, will not sign 'safe third country' deal

Reuters

MEXICO CITY - Guatemala said on Sunday it would postpone President Jimmy Morales’ visit to Washington to discuss Guatemala’s potential designation as a “safe third country” for asylum seekers, stressing that it has no plans to sign such an agreement.

In a statement, Guatemala said the planned meeting between Morales and U.S. President Donald Trump this week had been postponed until the Guatemalan Constitutional Court had ruled on legal challenges. Last week, five former senior officials appealed to the court to block any agreement with the United States that would declare Guatemala a “safe third country.”

Under such a deal, Guatemala would be obliged to offer asylum to migrants who entered its territory en route to the United States. Migrants from Honduras and El Salvador heading to the U.S.-Mexican border overland usually cross into Mexico via Guatemala.

Over the past week, opposition has mounted to such a designation for Guatemala, which would radically reshape migration in the region.

“The government of the republic reiterates that at no point it considers signing an agreement to convert Guatemala into a safe third country,” the government said.

