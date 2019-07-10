Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens as Sen. Todd Young speaks to reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. | AP

World / Politics

Ex-Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces his highest-profile challenge yet, with former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announcing she’ll seek to unseat the Kentucky Republican next year in what is sure to be an expensive campaign.

McGrath, who raised millions in an unsuccessful effort to win a House seat last year, said McConnell “bit by bit, year by year, turned Washington into something we all despise.”

“I’m running for Senate because it shouldn’t be like this,” she said in an announcement video.

McGrath was the Democratic nominee against Republican Rep. Andy Barr in 2018, losing 51 percent to 48 percent in a district President Donald Trump won 55 percent to 39 percent in 2016. McConnell was re-elected with 56 percent of votes in 2014 against Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, who got 41 percent.

Trump won the state by 30 points in 2016 and he remains popular there, but polls have shown McConnell to be much less popular. McGrath focused her fire in her three-minute announcement video on McConnell, not Trump.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump make their way to the Foreign and Commonwealth office for a press conference in London, on the second day of Trump's three-day State Visit to the U.K. June 4. President Trump on Tuesday assailed Britain's U.S. ambassador as a "pompous fool" and slammed outgoing May's "foolish" policies in a second straight day of virulent attacks triggered by the leak of unflattering diplomatic cables.
Trump lashes out at Britain's 'pompous fool' ambassador for a second day
U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out for a second day at Britain's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday, describing him as "wacky" and a "pompous fool," after a leak of emails critical of t...
Senior Adviser Jared Kushner attends a bilateral meeting between US. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka June 28. The House Judiciary Committee said Tuesday it was preparing subpoenas of Trump's son-in-law Kushner and former attorney general Jeff Sessions as it probes Trump's alleged obstruction of the Russia investigation.
U.S. House panel to authorize subpoenas for Jared Kushner, other Trump aides
The Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee will consider authorizing subpoenas this week to compel testimony from a dozen current and former Trump administration officials, including Jared K...
H. Ross Perot, an honorary member of the Special Forces regiment, stands in front of a statue he commissioned and donated to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2012.
Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot, two-time independent presidential candidate, dies at 89
H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89. The caus...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens as Sen. Todd Young speaks to reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. | AP Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath thanks all her supporters after appearing at her election night party in Richmond, Kentucky, last Nov. 6. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,