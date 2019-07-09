Mitsubishi Motors to invest in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek.

The total investment amount has not been disclosed but is believed to be in the neighborhood of several billion yen.

The three companies will discuss joint services such as food delivery and ride-hailing via smartphone in Southeast Asia, mainly in Indonesia.

Mitsubishi Motors is expected to provide vehicles for the services.

“We believe that the accumulation of know-how of new mobility services that are rapidly spreading in the region and the opportunity to enter the market will contribute to the growth of the Southeast Asian market in the future,” Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko said in a statement Monday.