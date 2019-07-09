A motorbike taxi driver waits for a passenger in Jakarta on May 10. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. say they are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi Motors to invest in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek

JIJI

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek.

The total investment amount has not been disclosed but is believed to be in the neighborhood of several billion yen.

The three companies will discuss joint services such as food delivery and ride-hailing via smartphone in Southeast Asia, mainly in Indonesia.

Mitsubishi Motors is expected to provide vehicles for the services.

“We believe that the accumulation of know-how of new mobility services that are rapidly spreading in the region and the opportunity to enter the market will contribute to the growth of the Southeast Asian market in the future,” Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko said in a statement Monday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei rises modestly as yen falls ahead of Fed chief's testimony
The Nikkei 225 average closed modestly higher Tuesday, helped by the yen falling before closely watched congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week. The benc...
Okinawa tourism officials display bottles of awamori, a rice-based distilled spirit, in the Japanese Embassy in London in November 2016.
Okinawa town adopts directive to promote awamori rice-based spirit
A town assembly in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday unanimously adopted a directive to promote toasting with awamori, a rice-based distilled spirit, as part of efforts to revitalize the local...
Customers show off their new Switch game consoles purchased at a store in the city of Osaka in March 2017.
Nintendo may move some Switch console production from China
Nintendo Co. is considering partially relocating the production of its Nintendo Switch video game console in China to Vietnam this summer, officials said Tuesday. The game maker apparently aims ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A motorbike taxi driver waits for a passenger in Jakarta on May 10. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. say they are investing in Indonesian ride-hailing giant Gojek. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,