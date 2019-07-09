Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill Is 'dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that a controversial China extradition bill is “dead,” but did not say that the government would withdraw the bill.

The city has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history following a month of huge marches as well as separate violent confrontations with police involving a minority of hardcore protesters.

The rallies were sparked by a now-suspended law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have since morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.