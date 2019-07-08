Business

Japan's curry restaurant chain Ichibanya to expand into India

JIJI

NEW DELHI - Curry restaurant chain Ichibanya Co. has set up a joint company with trading house Mitsui & Co. to expand into India, the home of curry.

Ichibanya said Monday it hopes to open its first Indian outlet in the New Delhi area as soon as early next year.

Expecting demand from a growing middle class, the firm aims to open some 10 restaurants in India over five years.

The company was operating 180 outlets outside Japan as of the end of June.

Using know-how in overseas operations, it plans to provide customers in India with menus that focus on different religions.

“We hope to attempt to see how much Japanese-style curry, which many Indian people who have visited Japan say is delicious, will be accepted” in India, an Ichibanya official said.

Venison curry is offered at an Ichibanya Co. restaurant in Shiga Prefecture. | KYODO

