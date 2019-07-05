National

JBIC chief Tadashi Maeda comes down with German measles after G20 summit

Kyodo, Staff Report

The head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation has contracted rubella after attending meetings on the sidelines of last week’s Group of 20 summit in Osaka, sources said Friday.

A JBIC official declined to comment on who JBIC Gov. Tadashi Maeda, 61, might have mingled with at the meetings. The two-day summit ended last Saturday.

“We cannot disclose the information out of consideration for the relationship with the people he met,” the spokesman said.

According to NHK, Maeda met with members of the Russian delegation at side events during the two-day summit period.

Rubella, also known as German measles, spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Once infected, it takes about two to three weeks for skin spots, fever and other symptoms to show.

If unborn babies are infected through their mothers in the early stages of pregnancy, they can suffer birth defects including impaired hearing, cataracts and heart disorders.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Environment and energy ministers of Group of 20 countries gather in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on June 16.
After G20 role, Nagano resort town of Karuizawa looks to lead way in green tech and energy
The Nagano Prefecture resort town of Karuizawa has long been associated with green, natural energy. Nestled in the mountains, Karuizawa has long attracted both Japanese and Westerners esc...
Local bus operators in Okinawa are struggling to hire drivers.
Tourism boom and psychological stress behind Okinawa bus driver shortage
Local bus operators in Okinawa Prefecture are facing a serious shortage of drivers, which is attributed to increased demand amid a tourism boom and the physically and emotionally taxing nature o...
Members of the nonprofit group Guardian Angels Japan patrol the streets of Kitakyushu.
Guardian Angels Japan finding less to do in Kitakyushu, one-time city of yakuza 'endless conflict'
Up until five years ago, the city of Kitakyushu had for decades grappled with so many shootings and violent attacks by organized crime groups that it was known as a city of shura (never...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Bank for International Cooperation chief Tadashi Maeda has reportedly contracted rubella after attending meetings on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka last month. | KYODO

, , , , ,