National

Japanese talent agency suspends 11 comedians for accepting money from alleged organized crime group

Kyodo

A major talent agency on Monday suspended 11 of its comedians for conducting “underground business” and attending a party hosted by a purported organized crime group without consulting with the company.

Yoshimoto Kogyo Co. said it has determined that the comedians, including Hiroyuki Miyasako, 49, and Ryo Tamura, 47, accepted money for their attendance.

The party in question, which was held around five years ago, was hosted by a group allegedly involved in money transfer fraud, the agency said.

“Although (the comedians) were not aware it was a gathering hosted by an antisocial group, we still consider it a very serious matter that they accepted money from such a group,” the company said.

The agency has already canceled its contract with another comedian, 42-year-old Shinya Irie, after finding that he brokered the transaction.

In his public apology, Miyasako, who often appears on TV shows, said, “I deeply regret accepting the money, even if it was indirectly.”

Broadcasters with variety programs featuring the suspended comedians have decided to either cut out scenes where they appear, substitute alternative episodes or put their shows on hiatus.

Public broadcaster NHK has refrained from airing programs with the comedians since a weekly magazine reported the issue earlier this month.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Toshihiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's secretary-general, briefs reporters at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo on June 4.
Japan's ruling coalition aims to win majority of seats available in Upper House election
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito aim to win a majority of the seats up for grabs in the upcoming Upper House election, a senior ruling party lawmaker said Monday....
A Japanese whaling vessel (left) is hit by a ship belonging to the anti-whaling activist group Sea Shepherd in the Antarctic Sea in February 2010.
Sea Shepherd in Australia eyes measures against Japanese whaling
The Australian division of anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd is considering possible measures against Japan's plan to restart commercial whaling in July after a hiatus of 31 years, according to a ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows Monday in the Diet, after the Upper House votes down a censure motion against him submitted by opposition parties.
Abe survives censure motion by opposition over controversial pension report
A censure motion against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, submitted by opposition parties over his finance minister's refusal to accept a report suggesting pensions are inadequate for most retirees, w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Comedian Hiroyuki Miyasako | KYODO

, , , , ,