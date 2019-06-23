A woman touches the name of her father, who perished in the Battle of Okinawa, at the Cornerstone of Peace monument in the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday, the 74th year since the end of the major World War II ground battle that claimed the lives of more than 200,000 local residents and soldiers from the Japanese and American militaries. | KYODO

National

Okinawa mourns victims 74 years after bloody WWII battle

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. - Okinawa on Sunday marked the 74th year since the end of a major World War II ground battle that claimed the lives of more than 200,000 local residents and soldiers from the Japanese and American militaries.

The annual memorial service in the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, the site of the final stage of the Battle of Okinawa, will be attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who was elected last September, will make a “peace declaration,” at a time when Okinawa and the central government remain at odds over a plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the subtropical island prefecture.

Approximately 94,000 civilians, about a quarter of Okinawa’s population at that time, as well as over 94,000 Japanese soldiers and some 12,500 U.S. troops died in the ground conflict that ran from March through June 1945, according to the prefecture.

Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, wants to move the Futenma air base outside of the prefecture.

But the central government and the United States have already agreed to relocate the base from a crowded residential district in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

They have said the current plan is the “only solution” to eliminate the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

No court has ruled in favor of the prefecture in the legal battle launched against the central government by the late Takeshi Onaga, the predecessor of Tamaki and a staunch opponent of the relocation plan.

Tamaki oversaw a prefectural referendum in February on the transfer plan which demonstrated the depth of local opposition to the base move. More than 70 percent of the voters rejected the plan, although the outcome was legally nonbinding.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Visitors to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum peruse a new exhibit May 24 about foreign A-bomb victims and survivors.
A-bomb museum puts foreign hibakusha in spotlight
Whenever Lee Jong-keun speaks to children about his experience as a Hiroshima A-bomb survivor, he begins by showing them a picture of the mushroom cloud. Then the 90-year-old Korean explains that J...
Sarah de Carvalho, CEO of It's a Penalty, which runs international campaigns around major sporting events to raise awareness of and prevent human trafficking, is interviewed in Tokyo on May 22.
With Olympics on way, activist group's next campaign to target human trafficking in Tokyo
As the next Olympic host, Japan has become the focus of a global campaign against child prostitution and exploitation linked to sports, with activists working to shed light on "hidden crimes" they ...
Lunch is served at Minato-Nishi Nursery School in Minato Ward, Nagoya. The school serves halal lunches for Muslim children.
Schools urged to modify lunches for religious needs as foreign population grows
With foreign residents on the rise in Japan, schools and day care facilities are being called on to give more consideration to the dietary restrictions faced by people with different religious back...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman touches the name of her father, who perished in the Battle of Okinawa, at the Cornerstone of Peace monument in the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday, the 74th year since the end of the major World War II ground battle that claimed the lives of more than 200,000 local residents and soldiers from the Japanese and American militaries. | KYODO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki (right) arrive for an annual memorial ceremony Sunday marking the 74th year since the end of the Battle of Okinawa at the Peace Memorial Park in the city of Itoman. | KYODO

, , , , , ,