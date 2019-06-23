Okinawa mourns victims 74 years after bloody WWII battle

Okinawa on Sunday marked the 74th year since the end of a major World War II ground battle that claimed the lives of more than 200,000 local residents and soldiers from the Japanese and American militaries.

The annual memorial service in the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, the site of the final stage of the Battle of Okinawa, will be attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who was elected last September, will make a “peace declaration,” at a time when Okinawa and the central government remain at odds over a plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the subtropical island prefecture.

Approximately 94,000 civilians, about a quarter of Okinawa’s population at that time, as well as over 94,000 Japanese soldiers and some 12,500 U.S. troops died in the ground conflict that ran from March through June 1945, according to the prefecture.

Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, wants to move the Futenma air base outside of the prefecture.

But the central government and the United States have already agreed to relocate the base from a crowded residential district in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

They have said the current plan is the “only solution” to eliminate the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

No court has ruled in favor of the prefecture in the legal battle launched against the central government by the late Takeshi Onaga, the predecessor of Tamaki and a staunch opponent of the relocation plan.

Tamaki oversaw a prefectural referendum in February on the transfer plan which demonstrated the depth of local opposition to the base move. More than 70 percent of the voters rejected the plan, although the outcome was legally nonbinding.