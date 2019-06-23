Convicted Japanese man arrested after four days on the run

A man convicted of assault and theft has been arrested in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, four days after he escaped an attempt to be brought into custody.

Makoto Kobayashi, 43, brandished a knife before fleeing in a vehicle when prosecution authorities tried to take him into custody Wednesday. He was apprehended Sunday while hiding at a friend’s apartment, according to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Kobayashi was put on a nationwide wanted list Thursday for obstructing officers from performing their duty after staff of the prosecutor’s office and police officers visited his apartment in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, around 1 p.m. the previous day to detain him.

Kobayashi was later seen driving a car down the Tomei Expressway toward Nagoya and the vehicle was found around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment building in Atsugi, some 7 kilometers away from his home, where his female friend lives, according to local police.

Before arriving at her apartment, he stopped at a convenience store in Atsugi, where a security camera captured footage of him with shorter hair and wearing different clothes, the police said.

Kobayashi had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for previous crimes, including a violation of the stimulants control law, according to the prosecutor’s office.

His sentence was finalized in February after the Tokyo High Court turned down his appeal. He was out on bail while his appeal was ongoing and repeatedly ignored orders to report to authorities after his conviction was decided, the office said.

After his escape, police looked into Kobayashi’s network of friends to find him. Although he informed the police Friday that he would turn himself in Saturday, he did not do so, according to an investigative source.