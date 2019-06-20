Japan Display Inc.'s plant in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Chinese fund Harvest Tech to raise investment in Japan Display to ¥64 billion

JIJI

Japan Display Inc. said Wednesday that Chinese investment fund Harvest Tech Investment Management Co. will increase its investment in the ailing Japanese company to a maximum of ¥64 billion.

JDI reached a basic agreement in April to receive up to ¥80 billion in financial support from a China-Taiwan consortium, including Harvest Tech.

Harvest Tech’s investment plan apparently takes into consideration the possible withdrawal of Taiwanese financial group Cosgrove Global Ltd. from the consortium.

The Japanese maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels hopes that a formal decision on the investment will be made by June 27.

On Monday, JDI said that TPK Holding Co., a Taiwanese maker of touch screens, will leave the three-company consortium and that Oasis Management Co., a Hong Kong investment fund, will join the group in its place.

The screen-maker also said that Harvest Tech will increase its investment amount.

While Cosgrove Global has not clarified whether it will continue to support JDI, the announcement on Wednesday revealed that Harvest Tech will shoulder much of the Taiwanese financial group’s investment.

Harvest Tech’s influence in JDI’s management is expected to grow, including an increase in the number of board members sent from the Chinese company to the Japanese firm.

JDI plans to continue talks with TPK on sales of LCDs and a technology tie-up.

It is also expected to continue to discuss plans to build an organic light-emitting diode panel plant in China together with Harvest Tech.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington on Wednesday. The Fed indicated a readiness to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade to sustain a near-record U.S. economic expansion, citing uncertainties in their outlook.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says he plans to serve full term amid Trump pressure
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said he intends to serve his full four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve, after the White House explored ways of removing him from the job amid ...
Image Not Available
Japan corporate income hit record high in fiscal 2017
The total income of profitable companies in Japan grew 14.3 percent in fiscal 2017 from a year before to a record ¥67.944 trillion, an estimate by the National Tax Agency showed Wednesday. Corpo...
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Elysee Palace during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of President Georges Pompidou's presidential victory, in Paris on Wednesday.
Macron to discuss Renault and Nissan with Abe next week, French official says
French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the situation regarding the alliance between carmakers Renault and Nissan with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, an official at Macron's Elysee offi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Display Inc.'s plant in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,