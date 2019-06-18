National

Strong earthquake rocks Niigata and Yamagata; Japan Meteorological Agency issues tsunami advisory

Staff Report, Kyodo

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Niigata and Yamagata prefectures on Tuesday night, recording a maximum of upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7.

The quake, which occurred at around 10:22 p.m. off the coast of Yamagata Prefecture, prompted the Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami advisories for coastal areas of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures and the Noto area in Ishikawa Prefecture. The agency estimated the possible tsunami’s height to be as much as 1 meter.

The agency said some fluctuation of the sea surface is expected but it’s unlikely to cause major damage.

Tohoku Electric Power Co. said about 5,000 households were experiencing a power outage in Yamagata Prefecture while 3,200 were without power in Niigata as of 11:00 p.m.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said it has found no irregularities at all seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata. The reactors are currently shut down.

East Japan Railway Co. said it has suspended the operation of the Joetsu and Tohoku Shinkansen lines.

The government has set up a task force to gather information.

