A shepherd tends his flock to the frozen fields of China's northern Heilongjiang province in February 2006. China plans to build a pilot small-scale nuclear reactor that could replace coal or gas to heat towns and cities the colder northern regions. | BLOOMBERG

Business

China plans pilot nuclear reactor for heating in northeast

Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China plans to build a pilot small-scale nuclear reactor that could replace coal or gas to heat towns and cities in its colder northern regions, an official with the state-owned developer in charge of the project said Monday.

The small heating reactor is planned for the city of Jiamusi in northeastern Heilongjiang province, one of two proposed units with a combined capacity of 400 megawatts, Wang Xujia, a senior engineer with the State Power Investment Corp., said on the sidelines of an industry conference.

“The project is still under central government review for approval,” Wang said, adding that the developer aimed to put the project into operation by 2024.

China has been exploring the use of small nuclear reactors — less than a fifth of the size of a standard reactor — as alternative heating systems in smog-prone northern regions. The state provides heating throughout northern China from November to March, using predominantly coal- or gas-fired boilers.

State-owned China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) has already conducted trial runs for a “district heating reactor” (DHR) design, which it says can supply heat to 200,000 urban households.

The DHR model consists of a reactor core immersed in a water-filled tank. It is estimated to require investment of 1.5 billion yuan ($217 million) and take three years to build, making it cheaper and quicker to construct than conventional reactors.

However, while the various designs will use only a fraction of the radioactive material of a conventional nuclear plant, officials acknowledge the biggest challenge is convincing the public the reactors are safe and reliable.

“The planned project in Jiamusi will be located in a remote area of the city which undermines its economic efficiency, but since it is just a demonstration project we just want to complete one first and show it to the public,” Wang said.

China aims to raise total nuclear capacity to 58 gigawatts by the end of next year, but it has not launched any new conventional reactors in more than three years.

After the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, China conducted a root-and-branch safety review and decided it would only use the most advanced “third generation” technology for any new projects.

However, those technologies — including Westinghouse’s AP1000 and the Areva-developed EPR — have proved to be expensive, complex and prone to long construction delays.

In a bid to broaden its options, the country is developing smaller units and plans to launch its first “small modular reactor” (SMR) on the island province of Hainan at the end of this year.

China also plans to launch floating nuclear reactors with the aim of developing a fleet of ship-mounted nuclear generators that could be deployed on islands in Southeast Asia, Song Danrong, a reactor designer at CNNC, told Monday’s conference.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar rises to around ¥108.60 in quiet Tokyo trading
The dollar firmed around ¥108.60 in subdued Tokyo trading Monday, pushed up by higher U.S. long-term interest rates. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.56-56, up from ¥108...
Image Not Available
Nikkei rises modestly on firmer Chinese stocks
The benchmark Nikkei average extended its gain, albeit marginally, in lackluster trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, helped by firmer Chinese stocks. The 225-issue average rose 7.11 poin...
Inpex Corp. has reached a new deal with Indonesia on the $20 billion Abadi liquefied natural gas project.
Inpex inks $20 billion deal on Abadi LNG project, the largest investment ever in Indonesia
Japan's Inpex Corp. reached a new deal with Indonesia on the $20 billion Abadi liquefied natural gas project, a key step toward reviving work on the long-stalled venture that's expected to be the b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A shepherd tends his flock to the frozen fields of China's northern Heilongjiang province in February 2006. China plans to build a pilot small-scale nuclear reactor that could replace coal or gas to heat towns and cities the colder northern regions. | BLOOMBERG

,