Why is Hong Kong's China extradition plan so controversial?

Hong Kong’s government is pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it does not already have a treaty — including mainland China.

They say it is needed to plug existing loopholes and prevent the city from becoming a refuge for fugitives.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says safeguards are in place to protect the city’s free speech and to ensure political cases will not be affected by the extradition law.

She also argues that the law meets international standards for human rights, and that only serious crimes that carry sentences above seven years will be considered.

Fears center on getting tangled up in China’s opaque and politicized courts — whether it be the city’s 7.3 million inhabitants or those just passing through the airport.

A broad cross-section of society has opposed the legislation, including lawyers and influential legal bodies, business figures and chambers of commerce, journalists, activists and western envoys.

Hong Kong delayed a legislative session on the bill on Wednesday as thousands of protesters amassed to block entry to the building.

The overwhelmingly young crowd of demonstrators filled nearby streets, overturned barriers and tussled with police outside the government headquarters and offices of the Legislative Council.

The government’s press service said the session of the Legislative Council would be “changed to a later time to be determined” by the council secretariat. Council members would be notified of the time of the meeting later, the statement said.

A protester who gave her name only as King said the protest was a watershed moment for Hong Kong’s young generation, who face difficult job prospects and skyrocketing housing prices. “We have to stand up for our rights or they will be taken away,” she said.

The reluctance of protesters to be identified by their full names and professions — many wore surgical masks to obscure their facial features — reflected an increasingly hard-line approach to civil unrest by the authorities. Such actions are never tolerated in mainland China, and Hong Kong residents can face travel bans and other repercussions if they cross the border.

On Sunday, more than 1 million people, by some estimates, turned out against the bill in one of the largest mass protests seen since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The scene was reminiscent of the 2014 “Umbrella Movement,” in which protesters occupied Hong Kong’s major thoroughfares in a bid to force Beijing to abandon its plan to preselect candidates for the territory’s leadership elections.

They have plunged Hong Kong into a political crisis, just as the 2014 demonstrations did, heaping pressure on Lam’s administration and her official backers in Beijing.

Sunday’s protest was widely seen as reflecting growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland, whose president, Xi Jinping, has said he has zero tolerance for those demanding greater self-rule for Hong Kong.

Lam was elected in 2017 by a committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites and was widely seen as the Communist Party’s favored candidate.

The Legislative Council includes a sizable camp of pro-Beijing lawmakers.

Those in Hong Kong who anger China’s central government have come under greater pressure since Xi came to power in 2012.

The detention of several Hong Kong booksellers in late 2015 intensified worries about the erosion of Hong Kong’s rule of law. The booksellers vanished before resurfacing in police custody in mainland China. Among them, Swedish citizen Gui Minhai is currently being investigated on charges of leaking state secrets after he sold gossipy books about Chinese leaders.

In April, nine leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement were convicted on public nuisance and other charges.

In May, Germany confirmed it had granted asylum to two people from Hong Kong who, according to media reports, were activists fleeing tightening restrictions at home. It was the first known case in recent years of a Western government accepting political refugees from Hong Kong.

Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a lawyer and member of Lam’s administration advisory committee, said the new protests show a lack of trust in Hong Kong’s administration, partly because Lam was selected by a small number of electors rather than by popular vote. However, China’s patience with Hong Kong’s demands has its limits, Tong said.

“We need to gain the trust and confidence of Beijing so they can allow us the freedom of political reform,” Tong said. “They don’t want to see Hong Kong as a base of subversion. And I’m sorry, we’re doing exactly that.”

Hong Kong’s appointed leaders are increasingly perceived to be doing the bidding of Beijing, and there is little trust in their assurances that the law won’t affect the city’s prized independent judiciary or its wider freedoms.

Under the 1997 handover agreement with Britain, China has agreed to a 50-year deal under which Hong Kong is able to retain key liberties, such as freedom of speech and an independent judiciary.

The city’s courts and rule of law, built around the British legal system, are key to the financial hub’s economic success.

However, many accuse China of extensive meddling since then, including obstruction of democratic reforms and interference with local elections.

Human rights groups have repeatedly cited the alleged use of torture, arbitrary detentions, forced confessions and problems accessing lawyers in China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, as reasons why the Hong Kong bill should not proceed.

Hong Kong has established extradition agreements with some 20 countries since the 1997 handover. The proposed amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance would allow the return of those accused of crimes to jurisdictions with which it has no extradition deal, including mainland China and Taiwan.

The idea of Hong Kong being a refuge for fugitives was never high on the political agenda, but after a Hong Kong man murdered his girlfriend while on holiday in Taiwan and fled back home, local authorities seized on the case to call for an overhaul of the law.

Despite confessing to Hong Kong police, authorities were unable to extradite him because the two territories do not share an agreement.

The extradition law was born, covering any place Hong Kong doesn’t have a specific agreement with — including mainland China for the first time.

But critics say the Taiwanese case is a Trojan horse to please Beijing.

The bill has also raised concerns among dozens of countries, including Britain and the United States, as foreign citizens living in or visiting Hong Kong would also be put at risk of extradition.

The government has, however, made some concessions, such as cutting extraditable crimes from 46 to 37 categories, and applying the bill only to crimes punishable by seven or more years in prison, up from three years.