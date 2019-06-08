National

JAL unit cancels two flights after pilot fails alcohol test

JIJI

Japan Airlines group company Japan Transocean Air canceled two flights Saturday after alcohol was detected when a pilot was tested, JAL officials said.

A total of 283 passengers were affected by the cancellation.

According to JAL, the male pilot tested positive in the preflight alcohol test at around 6:25 a.m. at Tokyo International Airport in Haneda, effectively barring him from flying.

His two flights scheduled for Saturday, one from Haneda to Miyako Island, in Okinawa Prefecture, and the other from Miyako Island to Naha, also in Okinawa Prefecture, were cancelled after the company failed to find a replacement pilot.

The captain had consumed a liter of beer and some 720 milliliters of sake between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the officials.

JAL apologized and said that it is working to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

