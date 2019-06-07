Yoichi Toyama, one of the plaintiffs of an air noise pollution suit involving the U. S. Yokota Air Base, looks to the sky outside the base in Fussa, western Tokyo, last month. | KYODO

National

Tokyo court awards damages over noise pollution from Yokota base but rejects demand to have flights curtailed

JIJI

The Tokyo High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling and ordered the government to pay damages for noise caused by aircraft taking off and landing at the U.S. military’s Yokota base in Fussa, western Tokyo, but rejected the plaintiffs’ demand that flights be halted at night and early in the morning.

The state was ordered to pay a total of ¥769 million to the plaintiffs, who live near the base, for past noise pollution from the facility.

Presiding Judge Shigeru Nakanishi said that the noise levels at or above 75 on the Weighted Equivalent Continuous Perceived Noise Level, an internationally recognized measurement of aircraft noise, “went beyond socially tolerable limits.”

But the court rejected the plaintiffs’ demand that the government pay for future noise damage, with the judge saying, “There is potential for the base’s use status to change, depending on the domestic and international situation.”

“Even if it were limited to an extremely short span, it cannot be said that there is necessity or rationality to it,” he added.

The ruling touched upon low-frequency sound damage from the U.S. Air Force’s CV-22 Osprey aircraft deployed to the Yokota base in October last year. “A large-scale investigation by the Japanese government and the release of the results are desirable,” the judge said.

“The ruling was disappointing,” Toshimi Nakajima, acting head of the plaintiffs group, said at a news conference. “Everything would be resolved if the flights are halted and the illegal sound pollution is eliminated.”

In a similar lawsuit over noise from the Atsugi military base in Kanagawa Prefecture, the Supreme Court in 2016 ruled against a halt to late-night and early-morning flights and damages for future noise pollution.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with heads of major news agencies in St. Petersburg on Thursday.
Putin says Japan's military cooperation with U.S. is getting in the way of peace talks with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he wants to conclude a postwar peace treaty with Japan but that the process is challenging due to Tokyo's military cooperation with Washington. Spe...
Yoichi Toyama, one of the plaintiffs of an air noise pollution suit involving the U. S. Yokota Air Base, looks up into the sky right outside the base in Fussa, western Tokyo, last month.
Damages upheld for only past noise pollution in Yokota base suit
Upholding a lower court ruling, the Tokyo High Court on Thursday ordered the government to pay damages for noise caused by aircraft taking off from and landing at the U.S. military's Yokota base...
An intersection of the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo's Chuo Ward in July last year
Metropolitan Expressway to have variable tolling during 2020 Games
The central and Tokyo governments have agreed to introduce variable tolling on the Metropolitan Expressway during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in an attempt to curb daytime traffi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoichi Toyama, one of the plaintiffs of an air noise pollution suit involving the U. S. Yokota Air Base, looks to the sky outside the base in Fussa, western Tokyo, last month. | KYODO

, ,