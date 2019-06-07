Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi briefs reporters on its electric vehicle business on Friday in Tokyo. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Toyota to tie up with China's CATL on electric vehicles, with goal of EVs making up half of sales by 2030

JIJI

Toyota Motor Corp. will form a partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, the world’s largest maker of automotive batteries, in a bid to accelerate its development of electric vehicles, informed sources said Friday.

Toyota is aiming to boost the share of electric-powered vehicles to half of its global sales by 2030. The leading Japanese automaker will now aim to achieve the target around five years earlier, according to the sources.

In the automotive industry, competition to develop electric vehicles is intensifying against the backdrop of tighter environmental regulations.

Toyota initially focused on the development of gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles, but is now hurrying to strengthen electric vehicle development.

Based in China, the world’s largest automobile market, CATL is in partnership with a wide range of domestic and foreign automakers. It is jointly developing batteries for electric vehicles with Honda Motor Co.

