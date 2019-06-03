A man walks inside the al-Hol camp for displaced people in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on Sunday. Kurdish authorities said Sunday they plan to hand 800 women and children, including relatives of jihadis, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp. | AFP-JIJI

Kurds to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp, including kin of Islamic State fighters: official

AFP-JIJI

AIN ISSA, SYRIA - Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria said Sunday they plan to hand 800 women and children, including relatives of jihadis, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp.

The women and children — all Syrians — are living among the dregs of the Islamic State group in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, home to nearly 74,000 people, including more than 30,000 Syrians.

They will be released Monday and “taken to their families” at the request of local Arab tribes, according to Abd al-Mehbach, co-chair of the Kurdish administration’s executive council.

It is to be the first in a larger wave of releases that aim to empty Al-Hol of its Syrian residents, he said.

The next batch is expected to follow the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hoovered up during a final offensive against the jihadis by a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force, thousands of wives and children of IS fighters have been trucked into Al-Hol from a string of Syrian villages south of the camp in recent months.

Their numbers have created a major headache for the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration and have sparked concerns that the camp is emerging as a fresh jihadi powder keg.

But “not all of those being released are relatives of IS fighters,” Mehbache said of the group set to leave Monday.

Some sought shelter at the camp to escape tough humanitarian conditions in areas leveled by months of fighting, he said.

Monday’s group consists of residents from the northeastern city of Raqqa — once the de facto IS capital in Syria — as well as the town of Tabqa, 70 km (43 miles) west, according to Mehbach.

Those among them with suspected links to IS will be kept under surveillance by local Arab tribes, who have given guarantees, he said.

“It is the (Kurdish) administration’s duty to its people to play a role in the rehabilitation of these women and children, and their reintegration into society,” he added.

The IS proto-state was declared defeated on March 23, following a nearly five-year-long offensive against the group.

Thousands of foreign fighters are being held in Kurdish-run prisons, while their wives and children languish in displacement camps.

Among the hordes of Syrians and Iraqis, some 12,000 foreigners are held in a fenced-off section of the Al-Hol camp, under the watch of Kurdish forces.

A man walks inside the al-Hol camp for displaced people in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on Sunday. Kurdish authorities said Sunday they plan to hand 800 women and children, including relatives of jihadis, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp. | AFP-JIJI A woman stands inside the al-Hol camp for displaced people in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI Young children cool themselves off inside the al-Hol camp for displaced people in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

