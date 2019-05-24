National

Shogi master Yoshiharu Habu equals record for number of victories

JIJI

Yoshiharu Habu, a 48-year-old shogi master, on Thursday tied the record for number of victories in official professional games.

The ninth-dan player marked his 1,433rd victory by defeating ninth-dan Koji Tanigawa, 57, in a league match to choose the challenger for the Oi title. Habu has now reached the all-time high reached by late 15th meijin (master) Yasuharu Oyama.

Habu’s next official match is set for May 30.

After debuting as a professional in 1985 as a junior high school student — the third player to make their professional debut before entering high school — Habu became the first player to win all seven major titles in 1996 and qualified for the eisei (lifetime) holder of the seven titles in 2017.

He has won a record 99 tournament titles.

Shogi master Yoshiharu Habu speaks to his opponent in Tokyo on Thursday after tying the record for number of victories in official professional games. | KYODO

