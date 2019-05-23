National / Crime & Legal

Junnosuke Taguchi, ex-member of Japanese boy band Kat-tun, arrested over marijuana possession

Kyodo

Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese all-male idol group KAT-TUN, has admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana, investigative sources said Thursday.

Taguchi, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday with his partner, Rena Komine, 38, a former actress, for allegedly possessing a few grams of marijuana at the Tokyo apartment they share.

Taguchi told investigators the marijuana belongs to both of them while Komine said it was hers alone. The two are expected to be sent to prosecutors on Friday, according to the sources.

The Narcotics Control Department of a health ministry regional bureau on Wednesday confiscated some smoking paraphernalia — believed to be rolling papers and a grinder — from the apartment.

Investigators suspect the two have been frequent users of the drug and will look into how they purchased it.

The former singer in KAT-TUN, which was created by major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. in 2001 and released its debut album in 2006, left the group in March 2016 to launch a solo career.

According to his official website, Taguchi is planning to kick off a nationwide concert tour beginning in July.

Komine, who has appeared in numerous movies and television dramas, told investigators she is currently employed by Taguchi’s office.

She was once featured in a public service commercial campaign warning of the dangers of stimulant drugs.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which was crippled in the aftermath of the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, seen in 2018.
Tepco won't hire foreign nationals with new visas for Fukushima nuclear work until safety guaranteed
The operator of the disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant will not hire foreign nationals who enter Japan under a new visa program for decommissioning work at the complex until it can co...
Mikiko Kuzuno, 75, works at a plant run by Tokyo Suzuran K.K. in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture. She has been employed by the company, which launders and packages steamed hand-towels provided to customers at restaurants, for three years now.
Job seekers in their 70s could become Japan's new normal
At the age of 75, Mikiko Kuzuno found herself recently laid off and applying for a job at a factory near Tokyo. She insisted on making the application in person. "I asked them to please take a l...
Takuya Yokota, a younger brother of abductee Megumi Yokota, speaks during an interview in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Desperate families of Japanese abducted by North Korea pin hopes on help from Trump
Takuya Yokota chokes up as he talks about a photograph of his older sister, Megumi, whom he has not seen since she was abducted from a beach by North Korean agents one winter evening 41 years ago. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Junnosuke Taguchi | ?¯

, , , , , ,