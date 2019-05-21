Business / Corporate

New themed area in Tokyo DisneySea to be named Fantasy Springs

Kyodo, JIJI

CHIBA - A new area to open at Tokyo DisneySea in the 2022 business year will be named Fantasy Springs, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.

The themed area will add four new attractions to the park based on popular Disney movies. Two will feature “Peter Pan” while the others will highlight “Frozen” and “Tangled.”

The extension includes three restaurants and a new 475-room hotel that will look out over the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, the operator said.

“We’d like this to become the only one of its kind in the world,” Oriental Land CEO Toshio Kagami said at a groundbreaking ceremony held in a tent at the site amid heavy rain and strong winds.

Visiting Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Robert Iger said, “We are extremely excited to be adding magic to this world of fantasy and wonder. … I can’t wait to see these new magical worlds come to life.”

Approximately ¥250 billion will be invested in the construction, making Fantasy Springs the most costly expansion project at Tokyo Disney Resort, which also includes Tokyo Disneyland, according to the operator.

The size of the planned expansion — an extra 140,000 square meters — is the largest in Tokyo DisneySea since its opening in 2001.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar almost flat at around ¥110.10 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was almost unchanged at around ¥110.10 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.12-12, against ¥110.10-11 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1155-11...
Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.
Taro Aso says no link between Japan's October sales tax hike, speculation over snap election
Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday that the scheduled consumption tax hike and whether to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election should be considered separately. The tax "has nothing t...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks follow Wall Street into negative territory
Stocks turned lower Tuesday, hurt by an overnight drop of U.S. equities. The Nikkei 225 average finished down 29.28 points, or 0.14 percent, at 21,272.45. On Monday, it rose 51.64 points. The...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Disney concept image shows Fantasy Springs, a new area scheduled to open in Tokyo DisneySea in the 2022 business year. | DISNEY / VIA KYODO

, , ,