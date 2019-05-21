New themed area in Tokyo DisneySea to be named Fantasy Springs

A new area to open at Tokyo DisneySea in the 2022 business year will be named Fantasy Springs, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.

The themed area will add four new attractions to the park based on popular Disney movies. Two will feature “Peter Pan” while the others will highlight “Frozen” and “Tangled.”

The extension includes three restaurants and a new 475-room hotel that will look out over the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, the operator said.

“We’d like this to become the only one of its kind in the world,” Oriental Land CEO Toshio Kagami said at a groundbreaking ceremony held in a tent at the site amid heavy rain and strong winds.

Visiting Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Robert Iger said, “We are extremely excited to be adding magic to this world of fantasy and wonder. … I can’t wait to see these new magical worlds come to life.”

Approximately ¥250 billion will be invested in the construction, making Fantasy Springs the most costly expansion project at Tokyo Disney Resort, which also includes Tokyo Disneyland, according to the operator.

The size of the planned expansion — an extra 140,000 square meters — is the largest in Tokyo DisneySea since its opening in 2001.