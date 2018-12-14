Japan begins filling in Henoko bay in Okinawa to make room for unpopular U.S. base
People opposed to the plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to Nago stage a rally in front of Camp Schwab in Nago on Friday. | KYODO

National

Japan begins filling in Henoko bay in Okinawa to make room for unpopular U.S. base

Kyodo

NAHA – The government on Friday pushed ahead with full-fledged land reclamation work needed to move a key U.S. air base to Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, despite stiff local resistance and legal wrangling.

The pouring of soil and sand began before noon in Nago’s Henoko district, where the replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is to be built, marking a new and significant phase in the relocation process. The unpopular base is currently in a crowded residential area of Ginowan.

The relocation plan originated from an agreement reached between the Japanese and U.S. governments in 1996 after public anger was fueled by the 1995 gang rape of an Okinawa girl by three American servicemen. But progress has been slow, with many residents hoping the base will be removed from the prefecture altogether.

The current feud between the central and local governments re-emerged under the tenure of previous Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, with the fight picked up by Denny Tamaki, who was elected in September on an anti-U.S. base platform after his predecessor died of cancer.

There have been legal battles, too, but the central government’s plans to proceed with construction work were given a boost after the Supreme Court ruled against Okinawa’s position in December 2016.

In April 2017, the central government began building seawalls off Henoko’s coastline so it can pour soil and sand inside the designated area.

Under a plan to effectively have Futenma airfield transferred to the site adjacent to the U.S. Marines’ Camp Schwab, the central government is scheduled to fill in some 157 hectares off Henoko and construct an offshore V-shaped runway.

After decades of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, many people in Okinawa are frustrated with noise, crime and accidents linked to them and do not want any new bases built in the prefecture.

Locals and civic groups are also concerned about the potential environmental damage that could be caused by the relocation work. The sea off Henoko has coral reefs and is a habitat for the endangered dugong, which is similar to the manatee.

The central government has maintained that the current relocation plan is “the only solution” for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base, which is situated close to schools and homes, without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This Oct. 20 image captured by Rover-1A, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday, shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. JAXA said more than 200 photos taken by two small rovers on the asteroid show no signs of a smooth area for the planned touchdown of a spacecraft early next year.
Brace for hard landing: Photos from JAXA space rovers show rocky asteroid surface
Japan's space agency says more than 200 photos taken by two small rovers on an asteroid show no signs of a smooth area for the planned touchdown of a spacecraft early next year. The Japan Aerosp...
Thousands attend a state memorial ceremony in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, for the victims of the 1937 massacre committed by the Imperial Japanese Army in the Chinese city on Thursday, the 81st anniversary of the tragedy.
China tones down Japan criticism on Nanjing anniversary
China restrained its criticism of Japan on the 81st anniversary of the Nanjing massacre of Chinese civilians and others by Japanese soldiers Thursday, following improved bilateral ties. ...
Hiroji Yamashiro, right, attends a gathering organized by his supporters Thursday in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, after the high court ruling upheld a lower court verdict.
High court upholds suspended sentence for Okinawa activist Hiroji Yamashiro for offenses during a...
A high court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found a prominent anti-U.S. military base activist in Okinawa guilty of several criminal offenses committed during protests in the island p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People opposed to the plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to Nago stage a rally in front of Camp Schwab in Nago on Friday. | KYODO

, , , ,