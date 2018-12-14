Japan begins filling in Henoko bay in Okinawa to make room for unpopular U.S. base

The government on Friday pushed ahead with full-fledged land reclamation work needed to move a key U.S. air base to Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, despite stiff local resistance and legal wrangling.

The pouring of soil and sand began before noon in Nago’s Henoko district, where the replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is to be built, marking a new and significant phase in the relocation process. The unpopular base is currently in a crowded residential area of Ginowan.

The relocation plan originated from an agreement reached between the Japanese and U.S. governments in 1996 after public anger was fueled by the 1995 gang rape of an Okinawa girl by three American servicemen. But progress has been slow, with many residents hoping the base will be removed from the prefecture altogether.

The current feud between the central and local governments re-emerged under the tenure of previous Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, with the fight picked up by Denny Tamaki, who was elected in September on an anti-U.S. base platform after his predecessor died of cancer.

There have been legal battles, too, but the central government’s plans to proceed with construction work were given a boost after the Supreme Court ruled against Okinawa’s position in December 2016.

In April 2017, the central government began building seawalls off Henoko’s coastline so it can pour soil and sand inside the designated area.

Under a plan to effectively have Futenma airfield transferred to the site adjacent to the U.S. Marines’ Camp Schwab, the central government is scheduled to fill in some 157 hectares off Henoko and construct an offshore V-shaped runway.

After decades of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, many people in Okinawa are frustrated with noise, crime and accidents linked to them and do not want any new bases built in the prefecture.

Locals and civic groups are also concerned about the potential environmental damage that could be caused by the relocation work. The sea off Henoko has coral reefs and is a habitat for the endangered dugong, which is similar to the manatee.

The central government has maintained that the current relocation plan is “the only solution” for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base, which is situated close to schools and homes, without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.