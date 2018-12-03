Business / Tech

Pager services to end in Japan after 50 years

Japan will soon be out of pagers after its only provider said Monday it will terminate the service next September, with the device — first introduced half a century ago — made redundant by mobile phones.

Around 1,500 customers have remained subscribers to Tokyo Telemessage Inc., including people working in hospitals who favor the device because it doesn’t emit electromagnetic waves. The company only operates in the capital and surrounding prefectures.

Tokyo Telemessage is planning to start a new radio service using the frequencies that were allocated to pagers. President Hidetoshi Seino said it will provide governments in other regions with information to help manage disaster relief operations more efficiently.

Beeper services in Japan began in 1968 with Telephone Public Corp., a predecessor of NTT Corp. They aroused strong demand from hospitals, businesses and government offices, with the number of subscribers topping 10 million in 1996.

The popularity of pagers grew in the 1990s with female high school students becoming frequent users, combing numbers to exchange messages. The wireless devices were also featured in TV series and songs at the time, becoming a symbol of the age.

NTT Docomo Inc., the mobile unit of NTT, terminated its pager service in 2007, leaving only regional operators such as Tokyo Telemessage in the business.

Pagers, better known as 'pocket bells' in Japan, will go extinct next September after 50 years of service.

