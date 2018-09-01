Japan’s celebrities are using social media to turn criticism on its head

Social media present a tightrope for celebrities in Japan. An increasing number of high-profile people are becoming savvy with platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, helping them to develop an online fan base. However, the internet also opens them up to criticism, and the past couple of weeks have highlighted how confusing the conversation about celebrities in Japan can get.

The biggest celebrity story online over the past two weeks has revolved around Ryuji Higa, who is better known as Ryucheru. The fashionable influencer-turned-TV-presence-turned-performer welcomed a son into the world earlier this summer. To celebrate, the 22-year-old celebrity got tattoos with the name of his progeny, Link, and one of his wife, fellow celebrity Peco. (He also released a pop song about his baby but, er, let’s ignore that.)

Many reacted negatively to his ink. According to articles on Cyzo and J-Cast, some responded to images of Higa’s tattoo with criticism. Some suggested that he was bound to feel bad about being unable to take his child to a pool or hot spring one day, while others went as far as to argue he would end up regretting getting tattooed altogether.

Others described the move as being selfish, with some arguing that he now couldn’t donate blood (although in general, Higa would probably have to wait a year). Fans defended him, while plenty also had more reasonable pro-and-con discussions.

Higa responded on Instagram, posting a familiar kind of celebrity response to social media-born criticism that mixed earnest positivity about family life with “haters gonna hate” posturing. Nestled near the end was a line about how he wants to fight prejudice against those with tattoos in Japan.

Intentionally or not, Higa managed to flip the conversation about his personal choices to a broader discussion about Japan. It prompted tweets about sexism in the country, but above all else pushed the topic of tattoos to the forefront. This had been bubbling up in relation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but carried over domestically.

Buzzfeed Japan looked into the onsen issue, while no shortage of others used the news to defend tats. AKB48 member Rino Sashihara scored online cheers thanks to a nuanced take on TV that found her saying Higa should do what he wants, but understand as an online personality he will face criticism — and that it isn’t really prejudice.

Others showed off their own tattoos, including one that was just a part of the Constitution that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change. You know things have taken a turn when the discourse goes from “Harajuku model” to “Article 13.” Thankfully, someone brought the tension down with a joke about Russian pop duo t.A.T.u.

It’s important to note Higa’s online reputation before this tattoo snafu. While having a large fanbase of young folks built around social media, he’s also always been made fun of, mainly for all the same reasons people trying to be an influencer get mocked for (plus his terrible music). Social media networks develop their own heroes and villains — not restricted to Japan; just look at Taylor Swift’s transformation from “critical darling” to “snake” — and Higa has long been an easy target to mock. Some have pointed out that other Japanese entertainers have tattoos as well, but only Higa is criticized for it.

But Higa showed he can also use social media to fight back, rally fans and change the narrative. Another case involves model Rola, who has at times been embraced online but recently lost appeal after moving to Los Angeles and … becoming pretty LA in the process (a whole other can of worms there). She recently donated a large sum of money to UNICEF, and was criticized by some for just being “celebrity pretension.” Again, part of the judgment came from her claims of wanting to change the world for the better.

Yet many defended Rola, criticizing the article above and arguing that her move should be praised regardless of the optics of it. It became a celebration of earnestness, with some netizens pointing to the similarities with Higa’s situation. The discussion evolved because the celebrities themselves were able to speak for themselves — both Higa and Rola can connect with people and get them on their side.

Compare their cases with what’s happening to Arashi member Sho Sakurai. Shukan Bunshun reported that the J-pop star is having a tryst with a 21-year-old college student. This allegation made many online feel uncomfortable about Sakurai, leading to more criticism of him. Sakurai doesn’t have any social media presence — as is normal with Johnny & Associates entertainers — and while some do defend him, he doesn’t have a chance to steer the discussion in another direction in the same way as Higa and Rola have done. As a result, it’s all criticism for this celebrity, which is rare in Japan’s online environment in 2018.