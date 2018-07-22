Tokyo Games organizers introduce mascots Miraitowa and Someity to the world

Organizers of the Tokyo Games formally introduced their doe-eyed mascots to the world Sunday, christening them with superhero names that could provide a tongue-twisting challenge to some.

The blue-checked Olympic mascot was dubbed “Miraitowa” — combining the Japanese words for future and eternity — organizers said at an event in Tokyo.

It expresses hope for an eternally bright future, according to officials.

Its pink-checked Paralympic partner is called “Someity” — borrowing from the word for a variety of Japan’s iconic cherry trees and a play on “so mighty”.

The characters are said to combine tradition and innovation, organizers said.

The pointy-eared mascots bestowed with “special powers” were unveiled in February this year after being chosen by schoolchildren from a shortlist of three across mascot-mad Japan.

Miraitowa has a “strong sense of justice and is very athletic,” according to Olympic officials, adding that it also possesses magical powers that enable it “to move anywhere instantaneously”.

Someity is said to be “usually calm” but “gets very powerful when needed,” organizers noted cryptically.

Mascots are popular in the country, where there are thousands representing everything from small communities to prisons.

Known as yuru-kyara (laid-back characters), mascots can also be major money-spinners.

Tokyo organizers will hope their 2020 mascots can replicate the success of Soohorang, the Pyeongchang Olympics’ cuddly stuffed tiger.

At their unveiling in February, social media reaction was mixed with some posters complaining they wanted something “more round” and more “huggable.”

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 24, 2020.