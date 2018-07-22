Tokyo Games organizers introduce mascots Miraitowa and Someity to the world
Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori (third from left) and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (right) announce the names of the Tokyo Games' mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, during their debut event in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Tokyo Games organizers introduce mascots Miraitowa and Someity to the world

AFP-JIJI

Organizers of the Tokyo Games formally introduced their doe-eyed mascots to the world Sunday, christening them with superhero names that could provide a tongue-twisting challenge to some.

The blue-checked Olympic mascot was dubbed “Miraitowa” — combining the Japanese words for future and eternity — organizers said at an event in Tokyo.

It expresses hope for an eternally bright future, according to officials.

Its pink-checked Paralympic partner is called “Someity” — borrowing from the word for a variety of Japan’s iconic cherry trees and a play on “so mighty”.

The characters are said to combine tradition and innovation, organizers said.

The pointy-eared mascots bestowed with “special powers” were unveiled in February this year after being chosen by schoolchildren from a shortlist of three across mascot-mad Japan.

Miraitowa has a “strong sense of justice and is very athletic,” according to Olympic officials, adding that it also possesses magical powers that enable it “to move anywhere instantaneously”.

Someity is said to be “usually calm” but “gets very powerful when needed,” organizers noted cryptically.

Mascots are popular in the country, where there are thousands representing everything from small communities to prisons.

Known as yuru-kyara (laid-back characters), mascots can also be major money-spinners.

Tokyo organizers will hope their 2020 mascots can replicate the success of Soohorang, the Pyeongchang Olympics’ cuddly stuffed tiger.

At their unveiling in February, social media reaction was mixed with some posters complaining they wanted something “more round” and more “huggable.”

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 24, 2020.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, and Sao Paulo Gov. Marcio Franca take part in the 21st Japan Festival in Sao Paulo Saturday. The Princess arrived in the country for ceremonies to mark the 110th anniversary of the first waves of Japanese immigration to Brazil.
Princess Mako joins ceremony in Brazil to mark 110th anniversary of Japanese emigration
About 4,000 people, including Princess Mako, attended a ceremony in Sao Paulo on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the arrival of Brazil's first Japanese immigrants. In a speech, ...
Deadly rains in Western Japan revive calls for disaster prevention ministry
The fatal rains and flooding in western Japan — and the ongoing difficulties caused by the extent of the damage and record high temperatures — have revived calls for creating a disas...
Shigetomi Hosoi, head of the Kamiyama town council in Tokushima Prefecture, leaves his house for police questioning on July 2, before being arrested on suspicion of bribery.
Rampant bribery in Tokushima sheds light on rise on Japan's uncontested elections
Common sense might tell you that, as small towns and villages in Japan face aging and declining populations, they would do whatever they could to encourage their remaining residents to run for a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori (third from left) and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (right) announce the names of the Tokyo Games' mascots, Miraitowa and Someity, during their debut event in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,