Finance Ministry admits to altering Moritomo documents, says references to Abe and wife were deleted

The Finance Ministry admitted Monday to having altered documents over a discounted state land sale at the center of cronyism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with references to both Abe and his wife, who was involved in a school project at the site, being deleted, ruling party lawmakers said.

The ministry’s admission made to lawmakers could increase calls for the head of Finance Minister Taro Aso, a key Abe ally — as well for the prime minister himself to step down to take responsibility over the matter.

The party lawmakers said 14 of the original documents were rewritten by the ministry after the revelation of the scandal in February last year. Several lawmakers who were also mentioned in the original documents — former trade minister Takeo Hiranuma, LDP veteran Yoshitada Konoike, former Upper House lawmaker Issei Kitagawa and the late Kunio Hatoyama, former internal affairs minister — were also deleted. The lawmakers’ secretaries had been speaking with the Finance Ministry about the Moritomo land deal. It was unclear who had asked for their names to be removed.

The ministry will consider disciplining officials involved in the land sale, both at the ministry’s headquarters in Tokyo and its Kinki bureau, which covers the Osaka region, the sources said.

The original documents quoted Moritomo Gakuen, operator of an elementary school planned to be built at the site in Osaka, as saying Akie had recommended the school project “move forward because it is a good plot of land.” They also said she inspected Moritomo and gave a speech there in April 2014.

An online article attached to the original version, which said Akie was “moved to tears by the school’s education policy” when she visited the nationalist school operator, was also erased in the papers later disclosed to Diet members.

Akie was initially named honorary principal of the elementary school, but gave up the post after a scandal involving the controversial state land deal came to light in February last year. Opposition parties claim the Finance Ministry drastically reduced the land price, taking into consideration Akie’s role in the project.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he sees no need for Aso to resign, telling a news conference that the finance minister “should lead the ministry’s thorough investigation to get to the bottom of” the scandal.

The top spokesman pledged that the government will “deal seriously with” the issue. The scandal over the heavily discounted land sale contributed to a decline in his support rate last year before the doctoring allegations reignited the issue this month.

Senior members of opposition parties lined up Monday to call for Abe — and even the entire Cabinet — to resign over the admission.

“Even if Aso resigns to take the blame, that won’t be enough for the public. The Abe Cabinet should resign en masse,” a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) said.

“This issue won’t end until Abe and Aso take responsibility,” a leading member of the smaller opposition Kibo no To (Party of Hope) said.

Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the CDP, hinted that the party would seek punishments for those responsible at the highest levels.

“It won’t be over just by getting bureaucrats to take the blame,” Fukuyama said.

In addition to stoking opposition parties’ accusations of a cover-up by the Abe administration, the ministry’s admission could also strengthen calls even within the ruling coalition for Abe and Aso to be held to account.

The latest twist in the scandal saw the former head of the ministry’s Financial Bureau, who had come under fire for allegedly making false remarks about the sale to the Diet last year, resign on Friday from his subsequent job as head of the National Tax Agency.

According to the sources, the records in question include a memo attached to documents describing the deal reached in June 2016 to sell the land to Moritomo Gakuen.

The original document described the transaction between the ministry and the school operator as “exceptional,” but this word was missing in the version made available to Diet members during debate about the scandal last year.

The sources said the ministry has not yet determined all the details about when or why the alterations were made and who was involved, and will continue its internal investigation.

Osaka prosecutors are investigating officials from the ministry’s Kinki bureau on suspicion that they oversaw the discarding of land sale negotiation records that should have been retained.

Prosecutors are apparently looking into when and why the documents were falsified.