One killed and 10 injured after Gunma’s Mount Kusatsu-Shirane erupts

Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in the town of Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, erupted Tuesday morning, apparently triggering an avalanche that killed a member of Self-Defense Forces and injured at least 10 people, the Meteorological Agency said.

The mountain spewed black smoke after the eruption, which occurred at 9:59 a.m., according to the agency and the Kusatsu local government. The agency said it had detected a small volcanic tremor moments ahead of the eruption.

It warned of possible falling rocks within a 2-km radius of the mountain due to volcanic activity and raised the volcanic warning level from 1 to 3 on a scale of 5.

Level 3 bans visitors from entering the mountain and areas where it is deemed dangerous. It also urges the elderly, children and others in need of aid during evacuations to begin preparations to leave the area.

A Ground Self-Defense Force member who was training nearby was killed in the avalanche, with five others involved in the training injured, according to the GSDF.

A local fire department official said four people were thought to have been carried away by the avalanche, one of whom was buried.

The roof of a rest house at a ski resort in the area was also damaged by falling rocks, according to the official. About 80 skiers had been taking shelter there. A window on a cable car at the resort was also shattered, though the cause was not known. It was unclear if any of the skiers were among the injured.

Gunma Gov. Masaaki Osawa later requested the SDF to be dispatched to assist in rescue operations. In Tokyo, the central government set up a liaison office at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, at a height of 2,160 meters, is located near the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures and is one of 50 volcanic mountains continuously monitored by the Meteorological Agency.