You’ve probably noticed a lot of chatter about 大阪 (Ōsaka, Osaka) this week. 大阪・関西万博が4月13日に開幕するからです (Ōsaka Kansai banpaku ga shi-gatsu jūsan-nichi ni kaimaku suru kara desu, That’s because the Osaka-Kansai Expo will open on April 13).
Osaka held Japan’s first World Expo in 1970, and the 2025 edition will mark the first 海の上の万博 (umi no ue no banpaku, Expo on the sea) on an artificial island called 夢洲 (Yumeshima, Yumeshima).
万博のテーマは「いのち輝く未来社会のデザイン」です (Banpaku no tēma wa “Inochi kagayaku mirai shakai no dezain” desu). While the theme of the Expo is officially rendered as “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” a more literal translation might be “Designing a Future Society in which Life Shines.”
