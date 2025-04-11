You’ve probably noticed a lot of chatter about 大阪 (Ōsaka, Osaka) this week. 大阪・関西万博が4月13日に 開幕する からです (Ōsaka Kansai banpaku ga shi-gatsu jūsan-nichi ni kaimaku suru kara desu, That’s because the Osaka-Kansai Expo will open on April 13).

Osaka held Japan’s first World Expo in 1970, and the 2025 edition will mark the first 海の上の万博 (umi no ue no banpaku, Expo on the sea) on an artificial island called 夢洲 (Yumeshima, Yumeshima).