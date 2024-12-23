This month, Japan’s international tourism industry will close out a remarkable, record-breaking year.

“All the (tourism) indicators are set to rise: contribution to the Japanese economy, increasing numbers and visitor spending,” says Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, adding that the economic benefit to Japan is expected to reach nearly ¥44.6 trillion ($291.5 billion), a 5.7% increase over the 2019 peak, while employment is forecasted to surpass 6 million jobs — 200,000 more than in the previous high point.

Spending by international visitors, meanwhile, is expected to reach ¥6.3 trillion by year end, which would surpass the 2019 level by 16%, according to the council’s 2024 Economic Impact Research.