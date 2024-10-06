In the world of fine dining, sommeliers have long been cast in supporting roles, their expertise confined to curating wine lists and making pairing suggestions.
However, Yoshinobu Kimura is rewriting the script.
At Sushi M in Tokyo’s Aoyama neighborhood, Kimura is blazing a trail for a new breed of sommelier — one who doesn't just complement the chef's vision but actively shapes the dining experience.
