One thousand years ago, demons marched through the streets of Kyoto.

These vengeful spirits were once everyday objects such as hammers or umbrellas, yet when they turned 100 years old, they were tossed aside without the proper burial rites. When that happens in Japan, what was once trash becomes a yōkai — a supernatural entity angry, in this case, at its former owner.

These devils are said to have caused chaos in the streets and pranks on shopkeepers including broken wares and other mischief. This demonic cavorting was named the hyakki yagyō (100 demon night parade) and continued until the disaffected yōkai were appeased through a Shinto ritual.

Though a legend, one Kyoto shop owner is seeking to make it a reality once again, but instead of an interest in arcane rituals to resurrect monsters, Junya Kono, is seeking to revitalize a pocket of the ancient capital by celebrating its mythology.

In Kono’s Hyaku-Yo-Bako (which loosely translates to “100 Ghost Box shop”), the air is thick with incense. A father helps his young daughter put on a monster mask that is easily twice her height. Art books on Japanese yōkai decorate the shelves, and visitors who book in advance can sit in a dark room upstairs and hear ghost stories recited in Japanese in dramatic fashion.

Junya Kono has long been fascinated by "yōkai" — Japan's traditional gallery of spirits, monsters and ghosts — to the degree that he spearheaded the modern revival of an ancient ghastly parade through Kyoto's streets. | COURTESY OF JUNYA KONO

Kono, 41, studied tourism at the Saga University of Arts and since graduating has held a deep desire to increase appreciation for traditional yōkai. At the same time, he has a vested interest in helping the flagging economy of the Taishogun shōtengai, a narrow shopping street near Kitano-Hakubaicho Station that most tourists might only ever see for a fleeting moment as they rush toward more popular destinations in northeastern Kyoto like Kinkakuji, Ryoanji and the Arashiyama district.

“Yōkai are not just characters,” Kono says, explaining his passion. “They are intimately connected with Japanese history and culture. They are so deep that I can never be bored with them.”

In 2005, Kono spearheaded the first modern Ichijo-dori 100 Demon Night Parade with the help of the Yokai Art Group, a collective of spirit-minded artists, and university student volunteers.

Kono’s first move was to ask local businesses to craft small, handmade yōkai and place them in front of their stores. Many business owners were reluctant at first, seeing the move as childish and strange.

A stroll through the Taishogun shopping street will reveal ghastly figures in front of most storefronts — indications of the neighborhood's ghostly past. | SHAWN B. SWINGER

Today, however, walk through the Taishogun shōtengai and you’ll see that most stores have their own unique guardian monster placed on the sidewalk outside their front doors. They range from possessed slices of bread and kimono-clad foxes to large-headed, tea-serving Buddhist monks and garden-tending lizard people.

Many of the businesses have also fully bought into their monstrous identity and now offer yōkai-themed goods: yōkai ramen with blue noodles, yōkai burgers with black buns, fox spirit masks and good luck charms to ward off evil spirits.

From 2005 to 2020, Kono successfully held the Ichijo-dori 100 Demon Night Parade each year in October. In its first years, hundreds of passionate yōkai lovers made their way to Taishogun to watch the costumed revelers, then thousands began to descend on the shopping street to celebrate, marching down the street in yōkai garb just as their devilish ancestors did a thousand years earlier.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the march had to be canceled from 2020 through 2022. It was originally set to return in 2023, but a new problem arose: too many yōkai had drawn too many visitors.

Taishogun is a sleepy area of Kyoto far away from the common tourist spots of the city. On one hand, this makes the area great for a relaxing afternoon away from the chaos of neighborhoods such as Gion or Kawaramachi, yet, because of its slower nature, the area is not normally equipped to deal with as many visitors as come for the yōkai march all at once. This has brought the ills of overtourism seen throughout the rest of Kyoto to Taishogun’s doorstep: traffic jams, packed buses and overcrowded restaurants.

The demon parade was born from the streets of the Taishogun neighborhood, but it's future haunting the same roads is anything but certain. | SHAWN B. SWINGER

When I spoke with Kono in October 2023, he said that the event would have to be moved to the Fushimi district in southern Kyoto to avoid these complications.This would have enabled the parade to survive, yet would have seen it uprooted from the neighborhood of the myth’s origin and would have done nothing to help the economy of that area financially.

In order to raise funds to pay for crowd-control and safety measures to appease Taishogun's locals, Kono launched a crowdfunding campaign on Oct. 20 — by Nov. 19, he had raised over ¥1 million.

This was enough to convince locals to keep the event in Taishogun, meaning, for this year, at least, the yōkai march will stay in its ancestral neighborhood. From 2025 and onward, keeping the event in Taishogun will most likely continue to rely on support from yōkai enthusiasts — perhaps another way to appease the demons from Kyoto’s distant past.

“The event has already been going for 20 years now, so I think that the people (of Taishogun) now look forward to it,” Kono says.

Despite the difficulties of crowds, it would seem that Taishogun’s monsters refuse to die.

The "yōkai" of the Taishogun neighborhood's demon march are said to be the spirits of household tools discarded without proper respect. | COURTESY OF JUNYA KONO

Monster spotting

This year, the Ichijo-dori 100 Demon Night Parade will be held on Saturday, April 20. The parade itself will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, with other festivities closing at 9 p.m. The nearest stations are Enmachi and Kitano-Hakubaicho.

From 5 p.m, the Mononoke Market opens. This is an open-air market where you can find goods such as skeleton earrings, fox spirit masks and many other yōkai-related items.

If you would like to don a yōkai mask and march with ghastly brethren, contact Kono at kyotohyakki.com. Costumes cannot show blood or gore and should not resemble any known licensed figure (original, handmade creations are encouraged).

To avoid congestion, visitors are asked to stay in one viewing area along the main road and let the yōkai marchers come to them. The shopping street is fairly small, and the large crowds can make passage difficult. Food in the area may be scarce during the parade and toilets difficult to access as well.