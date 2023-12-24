As we bid farewell to 2023, Kanpai Culture toasts to a year of revival and reinvention in Tokyo’s vibrant drinks scene.

From the resurgence of one of the oldest styles of nihonshu (sake) to novel concoctions based on shōchū (Japan’s indigenous spirit) and sky bars echoing the glamor of a bygone era — this year’s trends offer a spirit-forward reflection on the past as well as glimpses of the future.

Known as doburoku, this rustic style of cloudy sake traditionally brewed at home traces its roots back to the introduction of rice cultivation in Japan. Previously outlawed for taxation reasons, the drink has gained popularity over the past couple of years, with chefs and sommeliers exploring its potential as a match for umami-rich, fermented ingredients like cheese. Now, the unfiltered brew can be found on menus at some of the city’s buzziest restaurants, including two-Michelin-starred Florilege and avant-garde sake bar Eureka.