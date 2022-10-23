  • Keith Motsi is a energetic bartender with equal zeal for mixing drinks and mixing with customers. | COURTESY OF FOUR SEASONS
It’s 8 p.m. on a Friday night, and Keith Motsi is working the room at Bar Virtu in the Otemachi branch of Tokyo’s Four Seasons. Sporting his signature Campari-red jacket, the new head bartender stops by each table to flash a kilowatt smile and banter with guests.

“I only drink on days that end with ‘y,’” he quips, eliciting a roar of laughter from the customers. “You see, I don’t actually work here; it’s just my hobby.”

