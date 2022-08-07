  • The menu of sake snacks at Heiwa Doburoku Kabutocho Brewery has a strong emphasis on products from Wakayama Prefecture. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON
    The menu of sake snacks at Heiwa Doburoku Kabutocho Brewery has a strong emphasis on products from Wakayama Prefecture. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON
  • SHARE

Peak summer in Tokyo’s relentless, punishing heat island. When energy levels flag and appetites shrivel, it pays to know where to refresh, rehydrate and find sustenance in the city.

In the heart of Nihonbashi, the newly opened Heiwa Doburoku Kabutocho Brewery makes for a welcome oasis.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,