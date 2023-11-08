Link, Zelda and Ganon are all headed for the silver screen.

On Nov. 8, Nintendo officially announced that a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda video game franchise is moving forward with development. While no release date has been set and details on who might be cast as the series’ iconic heroes and villains haven’t been confirmed, the news still came as a shock to much of the gaming world.

A live-action Zelda movie has been a holy grail of video game adaptations for decades. Without fail, one gaming news website or another will run a piece announcing such a movie every April Fool’s Day. In 2008, IGN posted a fully produced trailer to YouTube that racked up 6 million views (but broke the hearts of millions more).